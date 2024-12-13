Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-13

- Geordie Greep – Terra
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Black Country, New Road – The Place Where He Inserted The Blade
- War Room – I Found
- The Genevieves – adore you
- GUSH – Clover
- The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Heartbeat in The Brain
- stripes. – video games ft. egg
- Mom Jeans. – Death Cup
- Modern Baseball – It’s Cold Out Here
- SPEED – REAL LIFE LOVE
- REND – REND
- Tunnel Vision – Opprobrium
- Turnstile – Gravity
- glass beach – rare animal
- Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
- tsubi club – re:laced.up
- 100 gecs – money machine (A. G. Cook Remix)
- your arms are my cocoon – snowy!
- American Football – The Summer Ends
- Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
- Cuzco – Those Are Z’s
- Zhao Liang – small hearts find each other
- Home is Where – long distance conjoined twins
- The Beths – When You Know You Know
- Origami Angel – live from the ufo
- Fontaines DC – Favourite
- Moon Sign Gemini – December
- short snarl – Above The Knee
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- TOWNHOUSE – Marco Pierre White’s Kitchen Disasters
- Choosing Sides – Impulsive
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- aleksiah – fern
- Coldwave – A Hero’s Death (Fontaines D.C.)
- Sesame Girl – not ur bitch
- St. Loki – Cicada
