Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-13

Written by on December 13, 2024

  1. Geordie Greep – Terra
  2. Swapmeet – Collision
  3. Black Country, New Road – The Place Where He Inserted The Blade
  4. War Room – I Found
  5. The Genevieves – adore you
  6. GUSH – Clover
  7. The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Heartbeat in The Brain
  8. stripes. – video games ft. egg
  9. Mom Jeans. – Death Cup
  10. Modern Baseball – It’s Cold Out Here
  11. SPEED – REAL LIFE LOVE
  12. REND – REND
  13. Tunnel Vision – Opprobrium
  14. Turnstile – Gravity
  15. glass beach – rare animal
  16. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
  17. tsubi club – re:laced.up
  18. 100 gecs – money machine (A. G. Cook Remix)
  19. your arms are my cocoon – snowy!
  20. American Football – The Summer Ends
  21. Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
  22. Cuzco – Those Are Z’s
  23. Zhao Liang – small hearts find each other
  24. Home is Where – long distance conjoined twins
  25. The Beths – When You Know You Know
  26. Origami Angel – live from the ufo
  27. Fontaines DC – Favourite
  28. Moon Sign Gemini – December
  29. short snarl – Above The Knee
  30. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  31. TOWNHOUSE – Marco Pierre White’s Kitchen Disasters
  32. Choosing Sides – Impulsive
  33. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  34. aleksiah – fern
  35. Coldwave – A Hero’s Death (Fontaines D.C.)
  36. Sesame Girl – not ur bitch
  37. St. Loki – Cicada
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-12-13

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-12-12

Current track

Title

Artist