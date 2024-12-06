Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-06

- Northlane – Get Free (The Vines)
- Phi11a f. Besties – A. Hole
- Mayday Parade – Black Cat
- RedHook – Tourist
- blessthefall f. Alpha Wolf – Drag Me Under
- King 810 – Alpha & Omega
- Knocked Loose & Poppy – Suffocate
- Abolished – Don’t Blink
- Fangz – Wide Awake
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- Drug Church – Peer Review
- Ra Ra Viper – 4am Child
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed the Fish Earthworms
- Muse – Supermassive Black Hole
- Hot Chip & Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
- LCD Soundsystem – X-ray Eyes (Extended Trash Can Dub)
- Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You Children
- Just a Gent – Maybe
- Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
- Miami Horror & RAC – Lost Seasons
- Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire
- Charli xcx f. Tinashe – B2b
- Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
- Maina Doe – Lucid Dreams
- Kaiit – Space
- Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
- Aminé – s2wik
- Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations
- Total Tommy – Amsterdam
- Purée – Oh Boy
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Mannequin Pussy – Sometimes
- Towns – Leave
- Moaning Lisa – Getting Over You is on My List of Things to Do (But Not at the Top)
- Press Club – Wasted Days
- Mdou Moctar – Oh France
- Bjork – It’s Oh So Quiet
Reader's opinions