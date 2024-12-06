Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-06

  1. Northlane – Get Free (The Vines)
  2. Phi11a f. Besties – A. Hole
  3. Mayday Parade – Black Cat
  4. RedHook – Tourist
  5. blessthefall f. Alpha Wolf – Drag Me Under
  6. King 810 – Alpha & Omega
  7. Knocked Loose & Poppy – Suffocate
  8. Abolished – Don’t Blink
  9. Fangz – Wide Awake
  10. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  11. Drug Church – Peer Review
  12. Ra Ra Viper – 4am Child
  13. Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed the Fish Earthworms
  14. Muse – Supermassive Black Hole
  15. Hot Chip & Sleaford Mods – Nom Nom Nom
  16. LCD Soundsystem – X-ray Eyes (Extended Trash Can Dub)
  17. Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You Children
  18. Just a Gent – Maybe
  19. Avalon Kane & Stu Patterson – Medusa
  20. Miami Horror & RAC – Lost Seasons
  21. Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire
  22. Charli xcx f. Tinashe – B2b
  23. Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
  24. Maina Doe – Lucid Dreams
  25. Kaiit – Space
  26. Mary J. Blige – Family Affair
  27. Aminé – s2wik
  28. Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations
  29. Total Tommy – Amsterdam
  30. Purée – Oh Boy
  31. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  32. Mannequin Pussy – Sometimes
  33. Towns – Leave
  34. Moaning Lisa – Getting Over You is on My List of Things to Do (But Not at the Top)
  35. Press Club – Wasted Days
  36. Mdou Moctar – Oh France
  37. Bjork – It’s Oh So Quiet
