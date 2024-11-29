Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-29

- Placebo – Every You Every Me
- The Last Dinner Party – Call Me (Blondie)
- Scabz – Feel Good Summer
- The Vains – Mess
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin
- Coheed & Cambria – Searching for Tomorrow
- Spiritbox – Perfect Soul
- Thornhill – Nerv
- Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter
- Speed – Caught in a Craze
- Architects – Whiplash
- Voiid – Anatomy of a Hug
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair (Live)
- Divebar Youth – Almost Gone
- Ladyhawke – My Delirium
- Montaigne – Everybody Else
- Mallrat & Kito – Hocus Pocus
- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe – Prada
- Alexander Flood f. Cazeaux Oslo – Life is a Rhythm
- Chet Faker – 1998 (Nick Murphy Remix)
- The Presets – If I Know You
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Groove Terminator & Soweto Gospel Choir f. Latroit – Pride (A Deeper Love)
- Nas f. Lauryn Hill – If I Ruled the World
- Tyler, the Creator f. Schoolboy Q & Santigold – Thought I Was Dead
- Eminem & JID – Fuel
- Ashnikko – Paint the Town Blue
- Ocean Grove – Sowhat1999
- RedHook & Vana – Hexxx
- Twine – Fruit to Ripe
- My Chemical Romance – Mama
- Pearl Jam – Even Flow
- Where’s the Pope? – Mighty White
- Private Function – Seize & Destroy
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
