Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-29

Written by on November 29, 2024

  1. Placebo – Every You Every Me
  2. The Last Dinner Party – Call Me (Blondie)
  3. Scabz – Feel Good Summer
  4. The Vains – Mess
  5. Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin
  6. Coheed & Cambria – Searching for Tomorrow
  7. Spiritbox – Perfect Soul
  8. Thornhill – Nerv
  9. Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter
  10. Speed – Caught in a Craze
  11. Architects – Whiplash
  12. Voiid – Anatomy of a Hug
  13. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  14. Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair (Live)
  15. Divebar Youth – Almost Gone
  16. Ladyhawke – My Delirium
  17. Montaigne – Everybody Else
  18. Mallrat & Kito – Hocus Pocus
  19. Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe – Prada
  20. Alexander Flood f. Cazeaux Oslo – Life is a Rhythm
  21. Chet Faker – 1998 (Nick Murphy Remix)
  22. The Presets – If I Know You
  23. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  24. Groove Terminator & Soweto Gospel Choir f. Latroit – Pride (A Deeper Love)
  25. Nas f. Lauryn Hill – If I Ruled the World
  26. Tyler, the Creator f. Schoolboy Q & Santigold – Thought I Was Dead
  27. Eminem & JID – Fuel
  28. Ashnikko – Paint the Town Blue
  29. Ocean Grove – Sowhat1999
  30. RedHook & Vana – Hexxx
  31. Twine – Fruit to Ripe
  32. My Chemical Romance – Mama
  33. Pearl Jam – Even Flow
  34. Where’s the Pope? – Mighty White
  35. Private Function – Seize & Destroy
  36. Coldwave – Italia ’06
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-11-29

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-11-28

Current track

Title

Artist