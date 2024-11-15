Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-15

- Weezer – My Name is Jonas (Live & LMU 1993)
- Hands Like Houses f. Kellin Quinn – Obey
- Stick to Your Guns – More Than a Witness
- Counterparts – With Loving Arms Disfigured
- Make Them Suffer – Veusian Blues
- SoSo – Just Like Heaven
- Bad//Dreems – Cuffed & Collared (Live)
- King Stingray – Nostalgic
- South Summit – Roxanne (The Police)
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
- Gordi – Reverie
- Lykke Li – i&ü
- Sycco – Touching & Talking
- Evermore – It’s Too Late
- George Reid & AlunaGeorge – Tokyo Honeymoon
- Fatboy Slim f. Bootsy Collins – Weapon of Choice
- DJ Tr!p – My Mother Keeps Introducing Me to Women
- Horrorshow – Thoughtcrime (Doin’ My Think)
- Thatboykwame – You Did It
- K. Flay – Are You Serious? (softer version)
- MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes
- Benee – Animal
- LCD Soundsystem – X-ray Eyes
- Arcade Fire – Wake Up
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Another Reincarnation
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Going Somewhere
- Delivery – Only a Fool
- Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- TOWNS – Heaven Season
- Voiid – Need to Feel Me
- Lola – Love It & Leave It
- Besties f. Yours Truly – Love Bombs
- The Last Dinner Party – Call Me (Blondie)
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
