Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-15

  1. Weezer – My Name is Jonas (Live & LMU 1993)
  2. Hands Like Houses f. Kellin Quinn – Obey
  3. Stick to Your Guns – More Than a Witness
  4. Counterparts – With Loving Arms Disfigured
  5. Make Them Suffer – Veusian Blues
  6. SoSo – Just Like Heaven
  7. Bad//Dreems – Cuffed & Collared (Live)
  8. King Stingray – Nostalgic
  9. South Summit – Roxanne (The Police)
  10. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
  11. Gordi – Reverie
  12. Lykke Li – i&ü
  13. Sycco – Touching & Talking
  14. Evermore – It’s Too Late
  15. George Reid & AlunaGeorge – Tokyo Honeymoon
  16. Fatboy Slim f. Bootsy Collins – Weapon of Choice
  17. DJ Tr!p – My Mother Keeps Introducing Me to Women
  18. Horrorshow – Thoughtcrime (Doin’ My Think)
  19. Thatboykwame – You Did It
  20. K. Flay – Are You Serious? (softer version)
  21. MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes
  22. Benee – Animal
  23. LCD Soundsystem – X-ray Eyes
  24. Arcade Fire – Wake Up
  25. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Another Reincarnation
  26. Amyl & the Sniffers – Going Somewhere
  27. Delivery – Only a Fool
  28. Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  29. TOWNS – Heaven Season
  30. Voiid – Need to Feel Me
  31. Lola – Love It & Leave It
  32. Besties f. Yours Truly – Love Bombs
  33. The Last Dinner Party – Call Me (Blondie)
  34. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
