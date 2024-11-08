Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-08

November 8, 2024

  1. Bodyjar – Not the Same
  2. The Wombats – Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come
  3. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island
  4. Erin Buku – See You Shine (Sai Galaxy Remix)
  5. Death by Denim – Diet Coke & Benzos
  6. Alex the Astronaut – Road Rage
  7. Hayley Mary – Millionaire
  8. Jess Day – The Portal
  9. Ra Ra Viper – Losers
  10. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque
  11. Holding Absence – A Crooked Melody
  12. Escape the Fate – M.O.N.S.T.E.R
  13. Thrown – Guilt
  14. Thy Art is Murder – Through Blood I Purify
  15. Comastatic f. Down & Out – Self Sabotage
  16. Thornhill – Reptile
  17. Le Shiv – I Remember
  18. Amyl & the Sniffers – Doing in Me Head
  19. Aleksiah – Batshit
  20. Phantogram – Attaway
  21. Mia Rodriguez – Running 4 My Life!
  22. Just a Gent f. Georgie Winchester – Senseless
  23. Memphis LK f. DJ Boring – Don’t Touch Me Baby
  24. Mallrat & Kito – Hocus Pocus
  25. Rudimental f. 1991, PNAU & AR/CO – The Feeling
  26. WIllaris. K f. The Presets – World Collapsing
  27. Dune Rats f. Hellcat Speedracer – Solar Eyes (Remix)
  28. MØ – Who Said
  29. K. Flay – Punisher (softer version)
  30. Moody Joody – Velvet Connection
  31. Halsey – Alice of the Upper Class
  32. The Tullamarines – OMG
  33. dust – New High
  34. Sycamore – Cross Me Out
  35. Dear Seattle – Say What You Want
  36. Hands Like Houses – Antarctica
  37. Fangz – Wasting Time
  38. C.O.F.F.I.N – Faceless
  39. Sienna Skies – Mess
  40. Cull the Band – Crawl
