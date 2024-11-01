Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-01

- Oasis – Morning Glory
- K.Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
- My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
- Beartooth – Skin
- In This Moment – Just Drive
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
- Children Collide – Loveless
- La Dispute – All Our Bruised Bodies & the Whole Heart Sinks
- Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
- The Empty Threats – Magnolia
- Panic! at the Disco – Build God, Then We’ll Talk
- Daughter – Amsterdam
- Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
- China Roses – Underwater
- Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfuit (Drake)
- Aurora – The Seed
- Paramore – All I Wanted
- Halsey – The Lighthouse
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Wet Leg – Smoko (The Chats)
- The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
- Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
- Gorillaz – El Manana
- The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
- Tyler, the Creator – Hey Jane
- Kultar Ahluwalia – While Rosie Sleeps
- Loyle Carner – Still (Live @ Royal Albert Hall)
- Madvillain (MF DOOM) – Figaro
- Mac Miller – Woods
- JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy Tell Em)
- Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
- Wallice – Rich Wallice
- Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin’
- Hotel Books – Cult Leader
- The Used – Cry
- Hands Like Houses f. Normandie – Hurts Like Hell
- RedHook – Tourist
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Pigs
- Witch Spit – Lady Boner
