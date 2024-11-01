Hybrid Dawns: 2024-11-01

  1. Oasis – Morning Glory
  2. K.Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
  3. My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
  4. Beartooth – Skin
  5. In This Moment – Just Drive
  6. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
  7. Children Collide – Loveless
  8. La Dispute – All Our Bruised Bodies & the Whole Heart Sinks
  9. Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
  10. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  11. Panic! at the Disco – Build God, Then We’ll Talk
  12. Daughter – Amsterdam
  13. Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
  14. China Roses – Underwater
  15. Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfuit (Drake)
  16. Aurora – The Seed
  17. Paramore – All I Wanted
  18. Halsey – The Lighthouse
  19. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  20. Wet Leg – Smoko (The Chats)
  21. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
  22. Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
  23. Gorillaz – El Manana
  24. The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
  25. Tyler, the Creator – Hey Jane
  26. Kultar Ahluwalia – While Rosie Sleeps
  27. Loyle Carner – Still (Live @ Royal Albert Hall)
  28. Madvillain (MF DOOM) – Figaro
  29. Mac Miller – Woods
  30. JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy Tell Em)
  31. Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
  32. Wallice – Rich Wallice
  33. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin’
  34. Hotel Books – Cult Leader
  35. The Used – Cry
  36. Hands Like Houses f. Normandie – Hurts Like Hell
  37. RedHook – Tourist
  38. LOLA – Fast Life
  39. Amyl & the Sniffers – Pigs
  40. Witch Spit – Lady Boner
