Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-25

  1. The Vines – Get Free
  2. Girl & Girl – The Cow
  3. The Meanies – Zamboni
  4. Stiff Richards – Empty Barrels
  5. Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin’
  6. Bad Omens & Erra – Anything > Human
  7. Make Them Suffer – Mana God
  8. Ocean Sleeper – Maybe Death is All I Need
  9. Coheed & Cambria – Blind Side Sonny
  10. Trash Boat f. Crossfaith – Filthy/Righteous
  11. Point North & The Ghost Inside – Safe & Sound
  12. Rage Against the Machine – Sleep Now in the Fire
  13. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  14. Left on Seen (f. SoSo) – Burned Out
  15. Delivery – Operating at a Loss
  16. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  17. Total Tommy – Plus One
  18. RVG – Pet Sematery
  19. Alison Road – 2 in the AM PM
  20. Heinous Crimes – Sonder
  21. DJ Tr!p f. Ovorigin – Penance
  22. The Bloody Beetroots – Theolonius (King Voodoo)
  23. Art vs Science – Magic Fountain
  24. Haptics – Peel Street Aperitivo
  25. Banks f. Doechii – I Hate Your Ex-Girlfirend
  26. Toro y Moi f. Don Toliver – Madonna
  27. Kultar Ahluwalia – Postcode Switch
  28. Tyler, the Creator – Noid
  29. Fontaines DC – Starburster
  30. Grandson – Dirty
  31. Seth Sentry – Dumb
  32. Thelma Plum – Freckles
  33. P!nk – Sober
  34. No Doubt – Hella Good
  35. St Loki – Envy
  36. Hello Enemy – Hit or Miss
  37. Bring me the Horizon – Youtopia
  38. Arbes – One Metaphor
  39. Suzi – i Don’t Understand How Planes Work
