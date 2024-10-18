Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-18

October 18, 2024

  1. Silverchair – Tomorrow
  2. Half.alive – Automatic
  3. Gut Health – Restless
  4. The Beaches – Takes One to Know One
  5. The Linda Lindas – Nothing Would Change
  6. Forest Avenue – New Age
  7. Bloom – Ceilings
  8. The Last Martyr – Requiem
  9. Stick to Your Guns – Severed Forver
  10. Ice Nine Kills f. Shavo – A Work of Art
  11. Ocean Grove – Raindrop
  12. Poppy – The Cost of Giving Up
  13. Hands Like Houses f. Normandie – Hurts Like Hell
  14. Fa$t Company – Double XP Weekend
  15. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  16. The Front Bottoms – The Beers
  17. Bean Magazine – Don’t You Die
  18. Jake Bugg – Seen It All
  19. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  20. Bishop Briggs – Good For Me
  21. Modern Living & ivoris – Got You Feeling
  22. Allie X f. Sidewalks & Skeletons – Weird World
  23. Biig Piig – 4am
  24. Rufus Du Sol – Levitating
  25. Jamie xx f. Romy & Oliver Sam – Waited All Night
  26. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler
  27. Dom Dolla f. Tove Lo – Cave
  28. Sycco – Monkey Madness
  29. The Kid Laroi – Aperol Spritz
  30. Ashnikko – Halloweenie III: Seven Days
  31. Fever 333 – Negligence
  32. Briggs f. Kobie Dee – Ballad of the GOATs
  33. King Stingray – Light Up the Path
  34. Jess Day – Bad News
  35. Slowly Slowly – Forgiving Spree
  36. DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
  37. Footballhead – Crushing Me
  38. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  39. Polish Club – The M1
  40. Anna Echo & the High Tides – GGDAGA “C.C.” Drone
  41. Humble Armada – Midas
  42. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  43. Fanning Dempsey National Park – Disconnect
