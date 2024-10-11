Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-11

- Kasabian – Where’d All the Love Go?
- Sløtface – Tired Old Dog
- Dear Seattle – Evergreen
- Mince for Vince – Down
- Hard-Ons – Getting Older
- Drug Church – Chow
- The Amity Affliction – The Weigh Down
- Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Nice Biscuit – Rain
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- Alexisonfire – Boiled Frogs
- Gordi – Apple
- The Smile – Foreign Spies
- Hellcat Speedracer f. The Buoys – Our Friends
- Memphis LK – Need You Now
- Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You People
- Charli xcx f. Lorde – Girl, so Confusing
- Confidence Man – Control
- Fred Again… f. Anderson.Paak & Chika – Places to Be
- Thatboykwame – Tomfoolery
- Joey Valence & Brae – Pineapple Fried Rice
- Madvillain (MF DOOM) – Raid
- Missy Elliott f. Fatman Scoop – Lose Control
- Baker Boy – King
- Jay-Z f. Linkin Park – Numb/Encore
- The Offspring – You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
- Towns – Tantrum
- Ceres – 666
- Loopole – Room 19
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Ra Ra Viper – Pinkies
- Royel Otis – If Our Love is Dead
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Algernon Cadwallder – Spit Fountain
