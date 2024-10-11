Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2024

  1. Kasabian – Where’d All the Love Go?
  2. Sløtface – Tired Old Dog
  3. Dear Seattle – Evergreen
  4. Mince for Vince – Down
  5. Hard-Ons – Getting Older
  6. Drug Church – Chow
  7. The Amity Affliction – The Weigh Down
  8. Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
  9. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  10. Street Legal – Cardio
  11. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  12. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  13. Alexisonfire – Boiled Frogs
  14. Gordi – Apple
  15. The Smile – Foreign Spies
  16. Hellcat Speedracer f. The Buoys – Our Friends
  17. Memphis LK – Need You Now
  18. Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You People
  19. Charli xcx f. Lorde – Girl, so Confusing
  20. Confidence Man – Control
  21. Fred Again… f. Anderson.Paak & Chika – Places to Be
  22. Thatboykwame – Tomfoolery
  23. Joey Valence & Brae – Pineapple Fried Rice
  24. Madvillain (MF DOOM) – Raid
  25. Missy Elliott f. Fatman Scoop – Lose Control
  26. Baker Boy – King
  27. Jay-Z f. Linkin Park – Numb/Encore
  28. The Offspring – You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
  29. Towns – Tantrum
  30. Ceres – 666
  31. Loopole – Room 19
  32. Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
  33. Ra Ra Viper – Pinkies
  34. Royel Otis – If Our Love is Dead
  35. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  36. Algernon Cadwallder – Spit Fountain
