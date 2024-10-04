Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-04

Written by on October 4, 2024

  1. Grinspoon – Had Act to Follow
  2. Bad Neighbour – Millions
  3. Surf Trash – Spice it Up
  4. Trash Boat – Better Than Yesterday
  5. Beartooth – ATTN.
  6. Fever 333 – Murderer
  7. Void of Vision – Neurotic
  8. Real Friends – Never Has Become Always
  9. RedHook f. Holding Absence – Dr. Frankenstein
  10. The Irresponsibles – Devil on my Shoulder
  11. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Please Me
  12. The Empty Heads – Once, Not Twice
  13. Sløtface – I Used to Be a Real Piece of Shit
  14. Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
  15. Divebar Youth – Bad Line
  16. The Beaches – Jocelyn
  17. Raria – When You’re Done Breaking My Heart
  18. Phantogram – It Wasn’t Meant to Be
  19. Elsy Wameyo – Wonder Horns
  20. Canisha f. Eskatology – Why You Tryna Bring Us Down
  21. Jpegmafia – Either On on Off the Drugs
  22. Chase Atlantic – Doubt It
  23. Northeast Party House – Heads Will Roll (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
  24. Just a Gent f. OddKidOut – Changes
  25. The Presets – This Boys in Love
  26. Joy Anonymous f. Sammy Virji – Joy (By My Side)
  27. Duck Sauce f. A-Trak & Armand van Helden – Fallin in Love
  28. Jamie xx – The Feeling I Get From You
  29. Crystal Castles – Not in Love
  30. Biig Piig – 4am
  31. Willow f. Kamasi Washington – Wanted
  32. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
  33. Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
  34. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
  35. The Birds are Spies – Spin
  36. Semantics – Port Allan
  37. Coldwave – The Ants
  38. Bench Press – Altruism Be Damned
  39. Deadshowws – She Said
  40. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
  41. Greta Stanley – Saskia
  42. Destinezia – Eric’s Car is Not That Bad…I Promise
