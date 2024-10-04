Hybrid Dawns: 2024-10-04

- Grinspoon – Had Act to Follow
- Bad Neighbour – Millions
- Surf Trash – Spice it Up
- Trash Boat – Better Than Yesterday
- Beartooth – ATTN.
- Fever 333 – Murderer
- Void of Vision – Neurotic
- Real Friends – Never Has Become Always
- RedHook f. Holding Absence – Dr. Frankenstein
- The Irresponsibles – Devil on my Shoulder
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Please Me
- The Empty Heads – Once, Not Twice
- Sløtface – I Used to Be a Real Piece of Shit
- Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
- Divebar Youth – Bad Line
- The Beaches – Jocelyn
- Raria – When You’re Done Breaking My Heart
- Phantogram – It Wasn’t Meant to Be
- Elsy Wameyo – Wonder Horns
- Canisha f. Eskatology – Why You Tryna Bring Us Down
- Jpegmafia – Either On on Off the Drugs
- Chase Atlantic – Doubt It
- Northeast Party House – Heads Will Roll (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
- Just a Gent f. OddKidOut – Changes
- The Presets – This Boys in Love
- Joy Anonymous f. Sammy Virji – Joy (By My Side)
- Duck Sauce f. A-Trak & Armand van Helden – Fallin in Love
- Jamie xx – The Feeling I Get From You
- Crystal Castles – Not in Love
- Biig Piig – 4am
- Willow f. Kamasi Washington – Wanted
- Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
- The Birds are Spies – Spin
- Semantics – Port Allan
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Bench Press – Altruism Be Damned
- Deadshowws – She Said
- Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
- Greta Stanley – Saskia
- Destinezia – Eric’s Car is Not That Bad…I Promise
