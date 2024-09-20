Hybrid Dawns: 2024-09-20

- Paramore – Decode
- Jack White f. Alicia Keys – Another Way to Die
- Hands Like Houses – The Devil of Decisions
- Miss May I f. After the Burial – Apologies Are for the Weak
- Vana – Harlequin!
- Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Hagol – Death Merge
- Stiff Richards – GFC
- Party Dozen – Coup de Gronk
- Liposuction – Pour Some Dollars on Me
- Drug Church – Chow
- Gut Health – Stiletto
- Bicurious – Acrylic Fences
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Field of Vision
- Alien Nosejob – Trapped in Time
- LOLA – Fast Life
- RedHook – Pyromaniac
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Le Shiv – I Wish I Never Loved You
- Ghyti – Ends Meet
- Lola Young – Flicker of Light
- Alex the Astronaut – Cold Pizza
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Halsey – Ego
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
- Benee – Sad Boiii
- Lorde – Tennis Court
- Sycco – Bad World
- Miami Horror – Beyond Us
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Flume f. Caroline Polachek – Sirens (Tourist Remix)
- Hayden James f. AR/CO – We Could Be Love
- Rufus Du Sol – Break My Love
- Charli XCX f. Troye Sivan – Talk Talk
- Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
- K. Flay – Blood in the Cut
- Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good
- Hayley Mary – Eighteen
- Jess Day – Lilith
