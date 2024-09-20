Hybrid Dawns: 2024-09-20

Written by on September 20, 2024

  1. Paramore – Decode
  2. Jack White f. Alicia Keys – Another Way to Die
  3. Hands Like Houses – The Devil of Decisions
  4. Miss May I f. After the Burial – Apologies Are for the Weak
  5. Vana – Harlequin!
  6. Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
  7. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  8. Hagol – Death Merge
  9. Stiff Richards – GFC
  10. Party Dozen – Coup de Gronk
  11. Liposuction – Pour Some Dollars on Me
  12. Drug Church – Chow
  13. Gut Health – Stiletto
  14. Bicurious – Acrylic Fences
  15. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Field of Vision
  16. Alien Nosejob – Trapped in Time
  17. LOLA – Fast Life
  18. RedHook – Pyromaniac
  19. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  20. Le Shiv – I Wish I Never Loved You
  21. Ghyti – Ends Meet
  22. Lola Young – Flicker of Light
  23. Alex the Astronaut – Cold Pizza
  24. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  25. Halsey – Ego
  26. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
  27. Benee – Sad Boiii
  28. Lorde – Tennis Court
  29. Sycco – Bad World
  30. Miami Horror – Beyond Us
  31. FKA Twigs – Eusexua
  32. Flume f. Caroline Polachek – Sirens (Tourist Remix)
  33. Hayden James f. AR/CO – We Could Be Love
  34. Rufus Du Sol – Break My Love
  35. Charli XCX f. Troye Sivan – Talk Talk
  36. Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
  37. K. Flay – Blood in the Cut
  38. Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good
  39. Hayley Mary – Eighteen
  40. Jess Day – Lilith
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-09-19

Current track

Title

Artist