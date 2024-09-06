Hybrid Dawns: 2024-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2024

  1. Iron Maiden – The Number of the Beast
  2. Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sober
  3. Gut Health – Stiletto
  4. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  5. Dune Rats f. Fidlar – Dead, Rich or in Jail
  6. Jayne Doe – User
  7. Twine – Future Exhales
  8. Ocean Grove – Raindrop
  9. Ceres – Britney Spears
  10. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Conversion
  11. The Smile – Don’t Get Me Started
  12. Glass Animals – Wonderful Nothing
  13. Phantogram – Come Alive
  14. Britney Spears – Break the Ice
  15. Squid the Kid – Stay
  16. Barkaa f. Minty – Fruition
  17. Arno Faraji – Sit Down
  18. Kevin Abstract – Big Dog
  19. Emily Wurramara f. Tasman Keith – Lordy Lordy
  20. Chance the Rapper – 3333
  21. Childish Gambino – No Excuses
  22. Magdalena Bay – Image
  23. 1tbsp f. Ninajirachi – Somebody Pay Nina
  24. Yaeji – Booboo
  25. Jamie xx – Treat Each Other Right
  26. Swedish House Mafia f. Alicia Keys – Finally
  27. Peggy Gou – Find the Way
  28. Earthgang f. Snakegang – Don’t Rush
  29. Charli xcx f. Lorde – Girl, so Confusing
  30. Empire of the Sun – Changes
  31. Quivers – Never Be Lonely
  32. Purée – Figure It Out
  33. Smol Fish – Get Over It
  34. RVG – Don’t Take it Badly
  35. The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive
  36. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  37. The Genevieves – Adore You
  38. Void of Vision – Blood For Blood
  39. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
