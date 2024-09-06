Hybrid Dawns: 2024-09-06

- Iron Maiden – The Number of the Beast
- Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sober
- Gut Health – Stiletto
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Dune Rats f. Fidlar – Dead, Rich or in Jail
- Jayne Doe – User
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Ocean Grove – Raindrop
- Ceres – Britney Spears
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Conversion
- The Smile – Don’t Get Me Started
- Glass Animals – Wonderful Nothing
- Phantogram – Come Alive
- Britney Spears – Break the Ice
- Squid the Kid – Stay
- Barkaa f. Minty – Fruition
- Arno Faraji – Sit Down
- Kevin Abstract – Big Dog
- Emily Wurramara f. Tasman Keith – Lordy Lordy
- Chance the Rapper – 3333
- Childish Gambino – No Excuses
- Magdalena Bay – Image
- 1tbsp f. Ninajirachi – Somebody Pay Nina
- Yaeji – Booboo
- Jamie xx – Treat Each Other Right
- Swedish House Mafia f. Alicia Keys – Finally
- Peggy Gou – Find the Way
- Earthgang f. Snakegang – Don’t Rush
- Charli xcx f. Lorde – Girl, so Confusing
- Empire of the Sun – Changes
- Quivers – Never Be Lonely
- Purée – Figure It Out
- Smol Fish – Get Over It
- RVG – Don’t Take it Badly
- The Last Dinner Party – Burn Alive
- Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Void of Vision – Blood For Blood
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
