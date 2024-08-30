Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-30

- Lana Del Ray – Video Games
- Karen O f. Danger Mouse – Super Breath
- Chandler Leighton – When You Say My Name
- Peach PRC – Time of My Life
- Wafia f.Felix Cartal – Heartburn (Remix)
- Mallrat – Ray of Light
- Vallis Alps – Nothing More Than Human
- Ninajirachi f. Brux – How Could U
- The Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up
- Pendulum f. Joey Valance & Brae – Napalm
- Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
- Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You Children
- Groove Terminator f. Soweto Gospel Choir – World Hold On
- The Neighbourhood – Daddy Issues
- Divebar Youth – All You Ever Wanted
- Telenova – Margot
- Georgia Gets By – Some Kind of Angel
- The Tullamarines – Loser
- Skegss – Out of My Head
- King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
- Dear Seattle – Sungazer
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- Teenage Joans & Between You and Me – 1800-Painless
- Dune Rats – If It Sucks, Turn It Up
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Ecca Vandal – Bleed But Never Die
- Yours Truly – Back 2 U
- Windwaker – Tabula Rasa
- While She Sleeps – To the Flowers
- The Amity Affliction – My Father’s Son (Redux)
- Make Them Suffer – Oscillator
- The Beautiful Monument – Duerme
- Blessthefall f. Alpha Wolf – Drag Me Under
- Memphis May Fire – Paralyzed
- Fever 333 – No Hostages
- Hellcat Speedracer f. DZ Deathrays – Daybreak
- Stand Atlantic – Warz0ne
- Destroy Boys f. Mannequin Pussy & Scowl – You Hear Yes
- Lily Rose – Good to See You
- Lola – Fast Life
- Blink-182 – All In My Head
- Bad Neighbour – The Middle
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Daily Blues
Reader's opinions