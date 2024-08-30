Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-30

  1. Lana Del Ray – Video Games
  2. Karen O f. Danger Mouse – Super Breath
  3. Chandler Leighton – When You Say My Name
  4. Peach PRC – Time of My Life
  5. Wafia f.Felix Cartal – Heartburn (Remix)
  6. Mallrat – Ray of Light
  7. Vallis Alps – Nothing More Than Human
  8. Ninajirachi f. Brux – How Could U
  9. The Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up
  10. Pendulum f. Joey Valance & Brae – Napalm
  11. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  12. Jamie xx f. The Avalanches – All You Children
  13. Groove Terminator f. Soweto Gospel Choir – World Hold On
  14. The Neighbourhood – Daddy Issues
  15. Divebar Youth – All You Ever Wanted
  16. Telenova – Margot
  17. Georgia Gets By – Some Kind of Angel
  18. The Tullamarines – Loser
  19. Skegss – Out of My Head
  20. King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
  21. Dear Seattle – Sungazer
  22. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  23. Teenage Joans & Between You and Me – 1800-Painless
  24. Dune Rats – If It Sucks, Turn It Up
  25. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  26. Ecca Vandal – Bleed But Never Die
  27. Yours Truly – Back 2 U
  28. Windwaker – Tabula Rasa
  29. While She Sleeps – To the Flowers
  30. The Amity Affliction – My Father’s Son (Redux)
  31. Make Them Suffer – Oscillator
  32. The Beautiful Monument – Duerme
  33. Blessthefall f. Alpha Wolf – Drag Me Under
  34. Memphis May Fire – Paralyzed
  35. Fever 333 – No Hostages
  36. Hellcat Speedracer f. DZ Deathrays – Daybreak
  37. Stand Atlantic – Warz0ne
  38. Destroy Boys f. Mannequin Pussy & Scowl – You Hear Yes
  39. Lily Rose – Good to See You
  40. Lola – Fast Life
  41. Blink-182 – All In My Head
  42. Bad Neighbour – The Middle
  43. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Daily Blues
