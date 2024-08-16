Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-16

- The xx – Crystallised
- Coldwave – Faceless
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- St Jacques – Secondhand Car
- Pine Point – Paperbark
- Nocturnal Animals – Covered in Chrome
- The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
- Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- The Birds are Spies – Butterfish
- I Killed the Prom Queen – To the Wolves
- alt. – Wraith
- Divebar Youth – Never That Easy
- Kanada the Loop – Blurr
- DJ Tr!p f. AliA – Johnny Red
- Beyonce’s Fiance’s – Goldie
- Shahrae – Awkward
- Placement – Harder
- Bromham – A House is Not a Home
- Bad//Dreems f. Emily Wurramara – Black Fella/Whitefella
- The Empty Threats – K
- Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
- George Alice – Circles
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
- Paradise Club – 2R
- Raccoon City – Rite
- Mum Friends – Woke Fuckboy
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- Nelson Dialect f. Celia Tiab – Oil & Sound
- Hilltop Hoods f. Drapht – Brainbox
- Emecia – Afterlives
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Chapel Hill – S.F.T.G
- Head in the Oven – Percy
Reader's opinions