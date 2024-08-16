Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-16

  1. The xx – Crystallised
  2. Coldwave – Faceless
  3. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  4. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  5. St Jacques – Secondhand Car
  6. Pine Point – Paperbark
  7. Nocturnal Animals – Covered in Chrome
  8. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  9. Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
  10. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  11. The Birds are Spies – Butterfish
  12. I Killed the Prom Queen – To the Wolves
  13. alt. – Wraith
  14. Divebar Youth – Never That Easy
  15. Kanada the Loop – Blurr
  16. DJ Tr!p f. AliA – Johnny Red
  17. Beyonce’s Fiance’s – Goldie
  18. Shahrae – Awkward
  19. Placement – Harder
  20. Bromham – A House is Not a Home
  21. Bad//Dreems f. Emily Wurramara – Black Fella/Whitefella
  22. The Empty Threats – K
  23. Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
  24. George Alice – Circles
  25. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  26. Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
  27. Paradise Club – 2R
  28. Raccoon City – Rite
  29. Mum Friends – Woke Fuckboy
  30. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  31. Nelson Dialect f. Celia Tiab – Oil & Sound
  32. Hilltop Hoods f. Drapht – Brainbox
  33. Emecia – Afterlives
  34. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  35. Chapel Hill – S.F.T.G
  36. Head in the Oven – Percy
