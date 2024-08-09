Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-09



  1. Placebo – Pure Morning
  2. K.Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
  3. My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
  4. Beartooth – Skin
  5. In This Moment – Just Drive
  6. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  7. alt. – Conversations That Hurt
  8. Children Collide – Loveless
  9. Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
  10. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  11. Panic! at the Disco – Camisado
  12. Daughter – Amsterdam
  13. Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
  14. China Roses – Level Up
  15. Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfuit (Drake)
  16. Aurora – The Seed
  17. Paramore – All I Wanted
  18. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  19. Halsey – The Lighthouse
  20. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
  21. Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
  22. Gorillaz – El Manana
  23. The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
  24. Frank Ocean – Seigfried
  25. Elsy Wameyo – Quagmire
  26. JPEGMAFIA f. Vince Staples – New Black History
  27. Madvillain f. MF DOOM, Madlb – Figaro
  28. Mac Miller – Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza
  29. JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy)
  30. Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
  31. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
  32. Hotel Books – Cult Leader
  33. Colourblind – Midnight
  34. Le Shiv – I Wish I Never Loved You
  35. Sunflower Bean – Shake
  36. Poppy – New Way Out
  37. Northlane – Worldeater
  38. Djawbreaker – Man With a Golden Gun
