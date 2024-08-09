Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-09

- Placebo – Pure Morning
- K.Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
- My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
- Beartooth – Skin
- In This Moment – Just Drive
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- alt. – Conversations That Hurt
- Children Collide – Loveless
- Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
- The Empty Threats – Magnolia
- Panic! at the Disco – Camisado
- Daughter – Amsterdam
- Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
- China Roses – Level Up
- Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfuit (Drake)
- Aurora – The Seed
- Paramore – All I Wanted
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Halsey – The Lighthouse
- The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
- Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
- Gorillaz – El Manana
- The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
- Frank Ocean – Seigfried
- Elsy Wameyo – Quagmire
- JPEGMAFIA f. Vince Staples – New Black History
- Madvillain f. MF DOOM, Madlb – Figaro
- Mac Miller – Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza
- JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy)
- Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
- Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
- Hotel Books – Cult Leader
- Colourblind – Midnight
- Le Shiv – I Wish I Never Loved You
- Sunflower Bean – Shake
- Poppy – New Way Out
- Northlane – Worldeater
- Djawbreaker – Man With a Golden Gun
