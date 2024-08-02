Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-02

- Radiohead – Idioteque
- Glass Animals – Wonderful Nothing
- Kenya Grace – It’s Not Fair
- Merci, Mercy – Angel
- Remi Wolf – Frog Rock
- M.I.A. – BirdFlu
- Elsy Wameyo f. Okello Max – Ler
- Eskatology – I’m Sorry
- K.Flay – No Duh
- Barkaa – Preach
- Joey Valance & Brae – Bussit
- Death Grips – I’ve Seen Footage
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- The Buoys – BDSM
- Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
- Jools – FKA
- Beddy Rays – Hold On
- Pest Control – Close Contact
- Left on Seen – Goosebumps
- Down and Out – Leech!
- Daybreak – Moon
- Ocean Grove – My Disaster
- Teenage Joans – Intifada
- Inertia – Too Far Gone
- Behind Crimson Eyes – Dead.Drop.Dead
- Bukowski – Superweak
- Placement – It’s Over
- GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Fool For You
- Ra Ra Viper – 4AM Child
- Jake Bugg – Zombieland
- Hayley Mary – The Lonely One
- Polish Club – Heavyweight
- Royel Otis – Linger (The Cranberries)
- Tyne-James Organ – All On Me
- Youth Group – Siberia
- Eliza & the Delusionals f. Silverstein – Lately
- The Mondays – New York Movie
- Cage the Elephant – Come a Little Closer
- Justice f. Tame Impala – Neverender
- Empire of the Sun – Cherry Blossom
