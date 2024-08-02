Hybrid Dawns: 2024-08-02

August 2, 2024

  1. Radiohead – Idioteque
  2. Glass Animals – Wonderful Nothing
  3. Kenya Grace – It’s Not Fair
  4. Merci, Mercy – Angel
  5. Remi Wolf – Frog Rock
  6. M.I.A. – BirdFlu
  7. Elsy Wameyo f. Okello Max – Ler
  8. Eskatology – I’m Sorry
  9. K.Flay – No Duh
  10. Barkaa – Preach
  11. Joey Valance & Brae – Bussit
  12. Death Grips – I’ve Seen Footage
  13. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  14. The Buoys – BDSM
  15. Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
  16. Jools – FKA
  17. Beddy Rays – Hold On
  18. Pest Control – Close Contact
  19. Left on Seen – Goosebumps
  20. Down and Out – Leech!
  21. Daybreak – Moon
  22. Ocean Grove – My Disaster
  23. Teenage Joans – Intifada
  24. Inertia – Too Far Gone
  25. Behind Crimson Eyes – Dead.Drop.Dead
  26. Bukowski – Superweak
  27. Placement – It’s Over
  28. GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Fool For You
  29. Ra Ra Viper – 4AM Child
  30. Jake Bugg – Zombieland
  31. Hayley Mary – The Lonely One
  32. Polish Club – Heavyweight
  33. Royel Otis – Linger (The Cranberries)
  34. Tyne-James Organ – All On Me
  35. Youth Group – Siberia
  36. Eliza & the Delusionals f. Silverstein – Lately
  37. The Mondays – New York Movie
  38. Cage the Elephant – Come a Little Closer
  39. Justice f. Tame Impala – Neverender
  40. Empire of the Sun – Cherry Blossom
