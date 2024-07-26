Hybrid Dawns: 2024-07-26

Written by on July 26, 2024

  1. Robert DeLong – Global Concepts
  2. BAYNK – Grin
  3. Felix Mir – Wouldn’t It Be Funny if Everything…
  4. Haptics – Always More (Extended)
  5. Bad’m D – Picture Disc
  6. Sycco – Tocuhing and Talking
  7. Wafia – Crystal Ball
  8. Telenova – Discotheque Inside My Head
  9. Egoism – Sydney
  10. Hippo Campus – Paranoid
  11. Royel Otis – Cack Nostalgia
  12. San Cisco – About You
  13. Glass Animals – How I Learned to Love the Bomb
  14. Mac DeMarco – Chamber of Reflection
  15. Clairo – Juna
  16. Sampha f. Little Simz – Satellite Business 2.0
  17. Elsy Wameyo f. Ywaya Tajiri – Conquer
  18. Forest Claudette – 2AM
  19. A.Girl – Can’t Be U
  20. Childish Gambino – Yoshinoya
  21. Sleaford Mods – Git Some Balls
  22. Somber Hills f. Blessed – Joker
  23. Towns – L8tely
  24. The Linda Lindas – All In My Head
  25. Bukowski – Sow
  26. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  27. The Genevieves – Adore You
  28. Total Tommy – Adeline
  29. dust – Ward 52
  30. Rise Against – The Good Left Undone
  31. Fever 333 – Higher Power
  32. alt. – Conversations That Hurt
  33. In Hearts Wake f. Kaito Nagai – Shishigami (the empress)
  34. Speed – Kill Cap
  35. The Story So Far – You’re Still in My Way
  36. Pronoun – I Like Lizzy (But She Doesn’t Like Me)
  37. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
  38. Radio Free Alice – Johnny
  39. Alexisonfire – Midnight Regulations
  40. Billiam – My Metronome
  41. Ceres – Maxi
