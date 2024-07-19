Hybrid Dawns: 2024-07-19

- Paramore – Pressure
- The Beaches – Takes One to Know One
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Fewer Afraid
- Divebar Youth – One Forty One
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
- Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Freak Out
- Jake Bugg – All Kinds of People
- Trophy Eyes – Enmore
- Fidlar – Get Off My Wave
- Bring me the Horizon f. Aurora – Limousine
- In Hearts Wake f. Winston McCall – The Flood (Justice)
- King 810 – Brains on the Asphalt
- Miss May I f. Fit For a King – Forgive & Forget
- Macey – Burn It Down
- Windwaker – Villain
- Cull the Band – Tearin Me Apart
- Sloe Jack – Insect
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Joey Valance & Brae f. Danny Brown – Packapunch
- B Wise – Honeycomb
- Gorillaz – November Has Come
- Toro Y Moi f. Kevin Abstract & Lev – Heaven
- Quavo f. Lana Del Rey – Tough
- Childish Gambino f. Jorja Smith & Amaarae – In the Night
- Memphis LK f. Willaris. K – Say
- St. South f. Broods – Big Sads (Remix)
- Mallrat f. Fossa Beats – Circles
- Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Panic! at the Disco – Nine in the Afternoon
- Tame Impala – Posthumous Forgiveness
- Cigarettes After Sex – Hot
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Amyl & the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Sløtface – Ladies of the Fight
- DJ Tr!p – Berlin Wall
