Hybrid Dawns: 2024-07-19

  1. Paramore – Pressure
  2. The Beaches – Takes One to Know One
  3. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  4. The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Fewer Afraid
  5. Divebar Youth – One Forty One
  6. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Le Risque
  7. Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Freak Out
  8. Jake Bugg – All Kinds of People
  9. Trophy Eyes – Enmore
  10. Fidlar – Get Off My Wave
  11. Bring me the Horizon f. Aurora – Limousine
  12. In Hearts Wake f. Winston McCall – The Flood (Justice)
  13. King 810 – Brains on the Asphalt
  14. Miss May I f. Fit For a King – Forgive & Forget
  15. Macey – Burn It Down
  16. Windwaker – Villain
  17. Cull the Band – Tearin Me Apart
  18. Sloe Jack – Insect
  19. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  20. Joey Valance & Brae f. Danny Brown – Packapunch
  21. B Wise – Honeycomb
  22. Gorillaz – November Has Come
  23. Toro Y Moi f. Kevin Abstract & Lev – Heaven
  24. Quavo f. Lana Del Rey – Tough
  25. Childish Gambino f. Jorja Smith & Amaarae – In the Night
  26. Memphis LK f. Willaris. K – Say
  27. St. South f. Broods – Big Sads (Remix)
  28. Mallrat f. Fossa Beats – Circles
  29. Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
  30. Panic! at the Disco – Nine in the Afternoon
  31. Tame Impala – Posthumous Forgiveness
  32. Cigarettes After Sex – Hot
  33. Mum Friends – Clean
  34. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  35. Amyl & the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  36. Sløtface – Ladies of the Fight
  37. DJ Tr!p – Berlin Wall
