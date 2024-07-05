Hybrid Dawns: 2024-07-05

  1. Gyroscope – Snakeskin
  2. Suki Waterhouse – Supersad
  3. Gut Health – Separate States
  4. Stand Atlantic f. Polaris – Criminal
  5. Void of Vision – Gamma Knife
  6. Memphis May Fire – Paralyzed
  7. Speed – Don’t Need
  8. In Hearts Wake – Orphan (the devil)
  9. RedHook f. Alpha Wolf – Cannibal
  10. Fever 333 – New West Order
  11. Denzel Curry f. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg – Hot One
  12. Barkaa – Preach
  13. Vince Staples – Children’s Song
  14. Miss Kaninna – Push Up
  15. Sycco – Swarm
  16. Charli Xcx f. Lorde – The Girl, so Confusing Version
  17. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  18. Sophie f. Kim Petras & BC Kingdom – Reason Why
  19. Rufus Du Sol – Music is Better
  20. Aurora – Starvation
  21. Gratts f. Alexander Flood – Sun Circles
  22. Phantogram f. How to Dress Well – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (Remix)
  23. Kucka – Real
  24. Remi Wolf – Motorcycle
  25. Clairo – Sexy to Someone
  26. The Buoys – Holding On
  27. Royel Otis – Linger (The Cranberries)
  28. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  29. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  30. Colourblind – Body Horror
  31. Yours Truly – California Sober
  32. Banks Arcade – Alive
  33. Lokust – Wire
  34. Slowly Slowly – Gimme the Wrench
  35. Hockey Dad – Wreck & Ruin
  36. Old Mervs – What You’ve Lost
  37. Ceres – Humming
  38. Still Woozy – Again
  39. Pond – Black Lung
  40. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
  41. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (Live)
  42. Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
  43. Chet Faker – Gold
