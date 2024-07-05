Hybrid Dawns: 2024-07-05

- Gyroscope – Snakeskin
- Suki Waterhouse – Supersad
- Gut Health – Separate States
- Stand Atlantic f. Polaris – Criminal
- Void of Vision – Gamma Knife
- Memphis May Fire – Paralyzed
- Speed – Don’t Need
- In Hearts Wake – Orphan (the devil)
- RedHook f. Alpha Wolf – Cannibal
- Fever 333 – New West Order
- Denzel Curry f. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg – Hot One
- Barkaa – Preach
- Vince Staples – Children’s Song
- Miss Kaninna – Push Up
- Sycco – Swarm
- Charli Xcx f. Lorde – The Girl, so Confusing Version
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
- Sophie f. Kim Petras & BC Kingdom – Reason Why
- Rufus Du Sol – Music is Better
- Aurora – Starvation
- Gratts f. Alexander Flood – Sun Circles
- Phantogram f. How to Dress Well – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (Remix)
- Kucka – Real
- Remi Wolf – Motorcycle
- Clairo – Sexy to Someone
- The Buoys – Holding On
- Royel Otis – Linger (The Cranberries)
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Colourblind – Body Horror
- Yours Truly – California Sober
- Banks Arcade – Alive
- Lokust – Wire
- Slowly Slowly – Gimme the Wrench
- Hockey Dad – Wreck & Ruin
- Old Mervs – What You’ve Lost
- Ceres – Humming
- Still Woozy – Again
- Pond – Black Lung
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
- Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (Live)
- Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
- Chet Faker – Gold
Reader's opinions