Hybrid Dawns: 2024-06-07

  1. Peter Bjorn & John – Young Folks
  2. Young Franco f. Master Peace – Wake Up
  3. Vince Staples – Shame on the Devil
  4. Sango f. Smino – Ice Storm
  5. RM f. Little Simz – Domodachi
  6. Lupe Fiasco – Samurai
  7. Elsy Wameyo – Umva
  8. Childish Gambino – Human Sacrifice
  9. Miike Snow – I Was a Sailor
  10. Jamie xx f. Honey Dijon – Baddy on the Floor
  11. Fred again… f. Anderson Paak & Chika – Places to Be
  12. Nelly Furtado f. Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Love Bites
  13. Odesza f. Longstoryshort, Wynne & Mansionair – Line of Sight
  14. Emma Louise f. Testpress – My Head is a Jungle (Remix)
  15. Leave. f. Being as an Ocean – Longing to Believe
  16. The Devil Wears Prada f. LOLO – Reasons
  17. Bring me the Horizon – Top 10 Statues That Cried Blood
  18. Speed – Real Life Love
  19. Ocean Grove – Fly Away
  20. Bad Omens f. Erra – Anything > Human
  21. The Gloom in the Corner – The Jericho Protocol
  22. The Devil Wears Prada – Ritual
  23. Bring me the Horizon f. Aurora – Limousine
  24. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  25. Amyl & the Sniffers – Facts
  26. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  27. Tappi Tikarrass – London
  28. Bird Detective – 99 Problems
  29. La Dispute – Elster Stares the Desert Down
  30. Aleksiah – Who are You When You’re Not Performing
  31. Skegss – Spaceman
  32. Dear Seattle – Sungazer
  33. The Story So Far – Big Blind
  34. Bring me the Horizon – Youtopia
  35. Purity Ring – I Like the Devil
  36. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  37. Phantogram – All a Mystery
  38. Billie Eilish – Lunch
  39. Milky Chance – We Didn’t Make it to the Moon
  40. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  41. LOLA – Billionaire
  42. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
