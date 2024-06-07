Hybrid Dawns: 2024-06-07

- Peter Bjorn & John – Young Folks
- Young Franco f. Master Peace – Wake Up
- Vince Staples – Shame on the Devil
- Sango f. Smino – Ice Storm
- RM f. Little Simz – Domodachi
- Lupe Fiasco – Samurai
- Elsy Wameyo – Umva
- Childish Gambino – Human Sacrifice
- Miike Snow – I Was a Sailor
- Jamie xx f. Honey Dijon – Baddy on the Floor
- Fred again… f. Anderson Paak & Chika – Places to Be
- Nelly Furtado f. Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Love Bites
- Odesza f. Longstoryshort, Wynne & Mansionair – Line of Sight
- Emma Louise f. Testpress – My Head is a Jungle (Remix)
- Leave. f. Being as an Ocean – Longing to Believe
- The Devil Wears Prada f. LOLO – Reasons
- Bring me the Horizon – Top 10 Statues That Cried Blood
- Speed – Real Life Love
- Ocean Grove – Fly Away
- Bad Omens f. Erra – Anything > Human
- The Gloom in the Corner – The Jericho Protocol
- The Devil Wears Prada – Ritual
- Bring me the Horizon f. Aurora – Limousine
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Facts
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- Tappi Tikarrass – London
- Bird Detective – 99 Problems
- La Dispute – Elster Stares the Desert Down
- Aleksiah – Who are You When You’re Not Performing
- Skegss – Spaceman
- Dear Seattle – Sungazer
- The Story So Far – Big Blind
- Bring me the Horizon – Youtopia
- Purity Ring – I Like the Devil
- My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
- Phantogram – All a Mystery
- Billie Eilish – Lunch
- Milky Chance – We Didn’t Make it to the Moon
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- LOLA – Billionaire
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
