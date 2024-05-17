Hybrid Dawns: 2024-05-17

- Bluejuice – Vitriol
- Polish Club – Manila
- The Rions – Sweet Cocoon
- Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
- Memphis May Fire – Chaotic
- Knocked Loose f. Poppy – Suffocate
- Windwaker – Break the Rules
- The Lizards – Directions
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- Point North – Bring Me Down
- Hot Milk – Horror Show
- All Time Low f. Blackbear – Monsters
- Kevin Abstract f. Lil Nas X – Tennessee
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Hobo Johnson – Flood the Earth Again
- Loyle Carner – A Lasting Place (Live)
- Golden Vessel f. Headaches – Be My Own Man
- DJ Tr!p – Brut 303
- Subtronics f. Rezz & Phantogram – Black Ice
- Dimension f. Alison Wonderland – Satellite
- Petit Biscuit f. Cub Sport – I Forgot What’s Love
- Flight Facilities f. Enumclaw – Days of the Week
- Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
- PNAU – Come Together
- Justice f. Tame Impala – Neverender
- Royel Otis – Claw Foot
- New Constellations – Hot Blooded
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
- Jess Day – Lilith
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Dead Pony – Mana
- Diva Bleach – Torn In Two
- Mannequin Death Squad f. DZ Deathrays – Safe & Warm
- Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice – Last Guy at the Disco
- Royel Otis – Oysters in my Pocket
- Heaps Good Friends – Let’s Hug Longer
- The Vains – Pickleback
- St Jacques – We’re Not Alive
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Teenage Joans – By the Way
- Glowing – Coming Home
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
