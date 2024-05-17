Hybrid Dawns: 2024-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2024

  1. Bluejuice – Vitriol
  2. Polish Club – Manila
  3. The Rions – Sweet Cocoon
  4. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  5. Memphis May Fire – Chaotic
  6. Knocked Loose f. Poppy – Suffocate
  7. Windwaker – Break the Rules
  8. The Lizards – Directions
  9. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  10. Point North – Bring Me Down
  11. Hot Milk – Horror Show
  12. All Time Low f. Blackbear – Monsters
  13. Kevin Abstract f. Lil Nas X – Tennessee
  14. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  15. Hobo Johnson – Flood the Earth Again
  16. Loyle Carner – A Lasting Place (Live)
  17. Golden Vessel f. Headaches – Be My Own Man
  18. DJ Tr!p – Brut 303
  19. Subtronics f. Rezz & Phantogram – Black Ice
  20. Dimension f. Alison Wonderland – Satellite
  21. Petit Biscuit f. Cub Sport – I Forgot What’s Love
  22. Flight Facilities f. Enumclaw – Days of the Week
  23. Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
  24. PNAU – Come Together
  25. Justice f. Tame Impala – Neverender
  26. Royel Otis – Claw Foot
  27. New Constellations – Hot Blooded
  28. Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
  29. Jess Day – Lilith
  30. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  31. Dead Pony – Mana
  32. Diva Bleach – Torn In Two
  33. Mannequin Death Squad f. DZ Deathrays – Safe & Warm
  34. Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice – Last Guy at the Disco
  35. Royel Otis – Oysters in my Pocket
  36. Heaps Good Friends – Let’s Hug Longer
  37. The Vains – Pickleback
  38. St Jacques – We’re Not Alive
  39. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  40. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  41. West Thebarton – George Michael
  42. Teenage Joans – By the Way
  43. Glowing – Coming Home
  44. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
