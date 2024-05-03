Hybrid Dawns: 2024-05-03

May 3, 2024

  1. Pink – Conversations With My 13 Year Old Self
  2. Remi Wolf – Cinderalla
  3. Peach PRC – Secret
  4. PNAU f. Emily Wurramara – So High
  5. Cosmo’s Midnight f. Kucka – Chance on You
  6. Northeast Party House – Enhancer
  7. 1tbsp – Starchitect
  8. Bad’m D – Swordfish
  9. Ninajirachi – Hand on My Heart
  10. Panama f. Vanderlux – Heartburn
  11. Fred again… f. Berwyn & Gesaffelstein – BerwynGesaffNeighbours
  12. Kwame – Nothintwosay
  13. Gold Fang – Replay
  14. Missy Elliott – Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch
  15. Your Old Droog f. Method Man & Denzel Curry – DBZ
  16. Hobo Johnson – I Want a Dog
  17. Glass Animals – Creatures in Heaven
  18. Last Dinosaurs f. Glaze – Paranoia Paradise
  19. Daughter – Amsterdam
  20. Fleet Foxes – Mykonos
  21. Pine Point – Paperbark
  22. Yumi Zouma – Desert Mile
  23. Swapmeet – Lucky
  24. Smol Fish – If Only
  25. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  26. Jebediah – IWANNAGETOUT
  27. Zombeaches – Dancing Through Blood
  28. Hate Force Five – Hard & Heavy
  29. RedHook – Breaking Up With
  30. Architects – Curse
  31. Make Them Suffer – Epitaph
  32. Northlane – Let Me Disappear
  33. Pierce the Veil – Karma Police
  34. Gang of Youths – What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?
  35. Divebar Youth – Lightbeam
  36. ThxSoMch – That B*tch Don’t Even Kno My Name…
  37. Chloe Slater – Nothing Shines on This Island
  38. Peter Bibby – The One
  39. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  40. David Bowie – Starman
