Hybrid Dawns: 2024-05-03

- Pink – Conversations With My 13 Year Old Self
- Remi Wolf – Cinderalla
- Peach PRC – Secret
- PNAU f. Emily Wurramara – So High
- Cosmo’s Midnight f. Kucka – Chance on You
- Northeast Party House – Enhancer
- 1tbsp – Starchitect
- Bad’m D – Swordfish
- Ninajirachi – Hand on My Heart
- Panama f. Vanderlux – Heartburn
- Fred again… f. Berwyn & Gesaffelstein – BerwynGesaffNeighbours
- Kwame – Nothintwosay
- Gold Fang – Replay
- Missy Elliott – Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch
- Your Old Droog f. Method Man & Denzel Curry – DBZ
- Hobo Johnson – I Want a Dog
- Glass Animals – Creatures in Heaven
- Last Dinosaurs f. Glaze – Paranoia Paradise
- Daughter – Amsterdam
- Fleet Foxes – Mykonos
- Pine Point – Paperbark
- Yumi Zouma – Desert Mile
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- Smol Fish – If Only
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Jebediah – IWANNAGETOUT
- Zombeaches – Dancing Through Blood
- Hate Force Five – Hard & Heavy
- RedHook – Breaking Up With
- Architects – Curse
- Make Them Suffer – Epitaph
- Northlane – Let Me Disappear
- Pierce the Veil – Karma Police
- Gang of Youths – What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?
- Divebar Youth – Lightbeam
- ThxSoMch – That B*tch Don’t Even Kno My Name…
- Chloe Slater – Nothing Shines on This Island
- Peter Bibby – The One
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- David Bowie – Starman
