Hybrid Dawns: 2024-04-12

  1. The Buoys – Subject A
  2. letlive. – Day 54
  3. Between You & Me f. Knuckle Puck – Kill My Vibe
  4. Alpha Wolf – Haunter
  5. Winona Fighter – I’m In the Market to Please No One
  6. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  7. Towns – Birthdays
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  9. Party Pest – Witch
  10. This Space is Ours – House of Flames
  11. Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice – All My Friends are Friends
  12. Thornhill – Obsession
  13. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
  14. Los Palms – From the Shadows
  15. Besties – Loser
  16. Stick to Your Guns f. Walter Delgado (Rotting Out) – Nothing You Can Do to Me
  17. A Day to Remember – NJ Legion Iced Tea
  18. In Hearts Wake – Farewell
  19. Tonight Alive – Little Lion Man
  20. Raccoon City – Mortality
  21. Northlane – Scarab
  22. Real Friends – Late Nights in My Car
  23. Stand Atlantic – Swtichblade
  24. Purée – I Guess You Were Right
  25. Bring Me the Horizon – Alligator Blood
  26. Voiid – Feminine When?
  27. Escape the Fate – Reverse This Curse
  28. House vs Hurricane – Head Cold
  29. Waax – Same Same
  30. The Cold Field – All Alone
  31. Beartooth – Rock is Dead
  32. Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
  33. Fall Out Boy – I Don’t Care
  34. Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
  35. Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
  36. Attila – Timebomb
  37. DragonForce – Through Fire & Flames
  38. Panic! at the Disco – But it’s Better if You Do
  39. Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch
  40. Polaris – Overflow
  41. Hellions – Nottingham
  42. PUP – DVP
  43. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Glass Walls in the Slaughterhouse
