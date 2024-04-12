Hybrid Dawns: 2024-04-12

- The Buoys – Subject A
- letlive. – Day 54
- Between You & Me f. Knuckle Puck – Kill My Vibe
- Alpha Wolf – Haunter
- Winona Fighter – I’m In the Market to Please No One
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Towns – Birthdays
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Party Pest – Witch
- This Space is Ours – House of Flames
- Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice – All My Friends are Friends
- Thornhill – Obsession
- Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
- Los Palms – From the Shadows
- Besties – Loser
- Stick to Your Guns f. Walter Delgado (Rotting Out) – Nothing You Can Do to Me
- A Day to Remember – NJ Legion Iced Tea
- In Hearts Wake – Farewell
- Tonight Alive – Little Lion Man
- Raccoon City – Mortality
- Northlane – Scarab
- Real Friends – Late Nights in My Car
- Stand Atlantic – Swtichblade
- Purée – I Guess You Were Right
- Bring Me the Horizon – Alligator Blood
- Voiid – Feminine When?
- Escape the Fate – Reverse This Curse
- House vs Hurricane – Head Cold
- Waax – Same Same
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Beartooth – Rock is Dead
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
- Fall Out Boy – I Don’t Care
- Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
- Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- Attila – Timebomb
- DragonForce – Through Fire & Flames
- Panic! at the Disco – But it’s Better if You Do
- Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch
- Polaris – Overflow
- Hellions – Nottingham
- PUP – DVP
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Glass Walls in the Slaughterhouse
