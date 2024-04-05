Hybrid Dawns: 2024-04-05

Written by on April 5, 2024

  1. Black Sabbath – War Pigs
  2. Good Charlotte – Like its Her Birthday
  3. King Stingray – Through the Trees
  4. Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devostation
  5. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  6. Clamm – NRG
  7. Erra – Crawl Backwards Out of Hell
  8. King 810 – Alpha & Omega
  9. While She Sleeps – Rainbows
  10. Hands Like Houses – 24 Hours
  11. Stand Atlantic f. Pvris & Bruses – GIRL$
  12. Maisie Peters – Not Another Rockstar
  13. Milky Chance f. The Beaches – Living in a Haze
  14. Golden Vessel f. Headaches – The Song of You
  15. Alexander Flood f. Abase – Oscillate – Remix
  16. Troye Sivan f. Bag Raiders – Got Me Started
  17. PNAU – Nostalgia
  18. Haptics – Romeo
  19. Kenya Grace – Someone Else
  20. Alice Ivy f. Mallrat & Jelani Blackman – Broke My Heart
  21. E^st f. Tulia – Nights Like This (Pt. 1)
  22. Hobo Johnson – Metaverse
  23. Bloomy Meadows f. Kultar Ahluwalia – Clouds
  24. K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
  25. Little Simz – Mood Swings
  26. Haitus Kaiyote – Make Friends
  27. Beyonce – Jolene
  28. Ngaiire f. Sydney Symphony Orchestra – The Less I Know the Better (Live at the Sydney Opera House)
  29. The Temper Trap f. Honne – Lost (Remix)
  30. Glass Animals – Creatures in Heaven
  31. Love Fame Tragedy f. The Jungle Giants – Eat, Fuck, Sleep, Forever
  32. Eliza & the Delusionals – Make it Feel Like the Garden
  33. Dice – Pieces
  34. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
  35. Pond – (I’m) Stung
  36. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  37. Broken Waves – Everything I Need
  38. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  39. The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
