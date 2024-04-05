Hybrid Dawns: 2024-04-05

- Black Sabbath – War Pigs
- Good Charlotte – Like its Her Birthday
- King Stingray – Through the Trees
- Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devostation
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- Clamm – NRG
- Erra – Crawl Backwards Out of Hell
- King 810 – Alpha & Omega
- While She Sleeps – Rainbows
- Hands Like Houses – 24 Hours
- Stand Atlantic f. Pvris & Bruses – GIRL$
- Maisie Peters – Not Another Rockstar
- Milky Chance f. The Beaches – Living in a Haze
- Golden Vessel f. Headaches – The Song of You
- Alexander Flood f. Abase – Oscillate – Remix
- Troye Sivan f. Bag Raiders – Got Me Started
- PNAU – Nostalgia
- Haptics – Romeo
- Kenya Grace – Someone Else
- Alice Ivy f. Mallrat & Jelani Blackman – Broke My Heart
- E^st f. Tulia – Nights Like This (Pt. 1)
- Hobo Johnson – Metaverse
- Bloomy Meadows f. Kultar Ahluwalia – Clouds
- K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
- Little Simz – Mood Swings
- Haitus Kaiyote – Make Friends
- Beyonce – Jolene
- Ngaiire f. Sydney Symphony Orchestra – The Less I Know the Better (Live at the Sydney Opera House)
- The Temper Trap f. Honne – Lost (Remix)
- Glass Animals – Creatures in Heaven
- Love Fame Tragedy f. The Jungle Giants – Eat, Fuck, Sleep, Forever
- Eliza & the Delusionals – Make it Feel Like the Garden
- Dice – Pieces
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
- Pond – (I’m) Stung
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Broken Waves – Everything I Need
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
Reader's opinions