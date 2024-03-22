Hybrid Dawns: 2024-03-22

March 22, 2024

  1. Christina Aguilera – Fighter
  2. MØ – Waste of Time
  3. Smino – Mister Misfit but ain’t Missed a Fit in Months
  4. Barkaa – We Up
  5. Kwame – Anecdote
  6. Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains
  7. Erin Buku – Check Your Self
  8. Gold Fang – Replay
  9. Daft Punk – Around the World
  10. PNAU – Embrace
  11. China Roses f. Kirby – Pump Up the Vibe
  12. Peefe – Burn
  13. Northeast Party House – Dark Boy
  14. The Ghost Inside – Death Grip
  15. Attila – Timebomb
  16. Parkway Drive – Karma
  17. Mannequin Pussy – OK? OK! OK? OK!
  18. Get Free – Northlane
  19. The Living End – Prisoner of Society
  20. Sweet Pill – Sympathy
  21. Zombeaches – Now in Red
  22. The Dandy Warhols f. Slash – I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem
  23. Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
  24. Fur Blossom – Girl Under the Silver Sun
  25. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  26. Vampire Weekend – Classical
  27. Nothing But Thieves – Time :: Fate :: Karma :: God
  28. Tame Impala – Solitude is Bliss
  29. Telenova – Teardrop
  30. Tia Gostelow – I’m Getting Bored of This
  31. Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier
  32. Youth Group – Forever Young
  33. Mount Kimbie f. King Krule – Empty & Silent
  34. The Last Dinner Party – On Your Side
  35. Aurora – Some Type of Skin
  36. The Birds are Spies – Haze
  37. Busseys – Drawn Back
  38. The Story So Far – Letterman
  39. Girl in Red f. Sabrina Carpenter – You Need Me Now?
  40. I Prevail – Bad Things
  41. West Thebarton – Tapes
