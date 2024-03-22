Hybrid Dawns: 2024-03-22

- Christina Aguilera – Fighter
- MØ – Waste of Time
- Smino – Mister Misfit but ain’t Missed a Fit in Months
- Barkaa – We Up
- Kwame – Anecdote
- Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains
- Erin Buku – Check Your Self
- Gold Fang – Replay
- Daft Punk – Around the World
- PNAU – Embrace
- China Roses f. Kirby – Pump Up the Vibe
- Peefe – Burn
- Northeast Party House – Dark Boy
- The Ghost Inside – Death Grip
- Attila – Timebomb
- Parkway Drive – Karma
- Mannequin Pussy – OK? OK! OK? OK!
- Get Free – Northlane
- The Living End – Prisoner of Society
- Sweet Pill – Sympathy
- Zombeaches – Now in Red
- The Dandy Warhols f. Slash – I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem
- Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
- Fur Blossom – Girl Under the Silver Sun
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- Vampire Weekend – Classical
- Nothing But Thieves – Time :: Fate :: Karma :: God
- Tame Impala – Solitude is Bliss
- Telenova – Teardrop
- Tia Gostelow – I’m Getting Bored of This
- Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier
- Youth Group – Forever Young
- Mount Kimbie f. King Krule – Empty & Silent
- The Last Dinner Party – On Your Side
- Aurora – Some Type of Skin
- The Birds are Spies – Haze
- Busseys – Drawn Back
- The Story So Far – Letterman
- Girl in Red f. Sabrina Carpenter – You Need Me Now?
- I Prevail – Bad Things
- West Thebarton – Tapes
