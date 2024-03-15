Hybrid Dawns: 2024-03-15

- Interpol – Obstacle 1
- La Dispute – Reformation
- Dust – Joy (Guilt)
- Le Shiv – New Colour World
- Idles – Gift Horse
- Beddy Rays – Silverline
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- Northlane f. Ian Kenny – Afterimage
- The Devil Wears Prada – Ritual
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- Alpha Wolf – Whenever You’re Ready
- Hands Like Houses f. Emmy Mack – Bloodrush
- Dead Pony – Rainbows
- The Bennies – Here Comes The
- Agung Mango – Gut
- Lee. – Up
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- Milan Ring – Quicksand
- Denni – Fair Warning
- Denni f. Craig Everett – Strongest Mob
- A.Girl – Type of Feeling
- Memphis LK – Coffee
- Arty Ziff f. Cry Club – Acetone
- Four Tet – Daydream Repeat
- Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
- Milky Chance – Reckless Child
- The Blssm – Sway
- Divebar Youth – So Slow
- Fairlane f. Point North – Not My Night
- Mallrat f. Fossa Beats – Circles
- Aleksiah – 24
- Girl in Red – Doing It Again Baby
- Genesis Owusu – The Roach
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- Bad Neighbour – In the Car
- Fair Call – StickiTu DaMan
- Escape the Fate f. Bert McCracken – Dearly Departed
- Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day
- The Munch – Got Wrong
- Sprain – Man Proposes, God Disposes
- Royel Otis – Foam
- Kian – Try Hard
