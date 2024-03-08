Hybrid Dawns: 2024-03-08

- RuPaul – Supermodel (You Better Work)
- Madonna – Sorry
- Tove Lo – Suburbia
- Marina – How to be a Heartbreaker
- MUNA – Number One Fan
- Lady Gaga – Applause
- Rita Ora f. Fatboy Slim – Praising You
- Sophie – Is It Cold in the Water?
- Haptics – Always More
- Charli XCX – Speed Drive
- 100 gecs – Ringtone
- Slayyyter – Mine
- Electric Fields – We the People (World Pride Mix)
- Peggy Gou f. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head
- Alter Boy – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Brockhampton – If You Pray Right
- DJ Tr!p – Bird Brain
- Tyler, the Creator f. Estelle – Garden Shed
- Frank Ocean – Pyramids
- Soul Glo f. McKinley Dixon & Lojii – Spiritual Level of Gang Shit
- Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel
- Nonnie – Nectar
- OK Hotel – Let You Go
- Stripes. – Background Music
- Banks Arcade – Change
- Windwaker – Fractured State of Mind
- Head in the Oven – Deluge
- Elwood Stray – Playing Along
- Scarlett Cook – Sick of It
- King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
- Zig Zag – I Care About You
- Catfish & the Bottlemen – Showtime
- Scissor Sisters – She’s My Man
- Nothing but Thieves – Oh No :: He Said What?
- Hockey Dad – Base Camp
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- La Dispute – Sixteen
- Mannequin Pussy – Loud Bark
- Thornhill – Obsession
- Madam Super Trash – OSFN
Reader's opinions