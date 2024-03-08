Hybrid Dawns: 2024-03-08

Written by on March 8, 2024

  1. RuPaul – Supermodel (You Better Work)
  2. Madonna – Sorry
  3. Tove Lo – Suburbia
  4. Marina – How to be a Heartbreaker
  5. MUNA – Number One Fan
  6. Lady Gaga – Applause
  7. Rita Ora f. Fatboy Slim – Praising You
  8. Sophie – Is It Cold in the Water?
  9. Haptics – Always More
  10. Charli XCX – Speed Drive
  11. 100 gecs – Ringtone
  12. Slayyyter – Mine
  13. Electric Fields – We the People (World Pride Mix)
  14. Peggy Gou f. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head
  15. Alter Boy – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  16. Brockhampton – If You Pray Right
  17. DJ Tr!p – Bird Brain
  18. Tyler, the Creator f. Estelle – Garden Shed
  19. Frank Ocean – Pyramids
  20. Soul Glo f. McKinley Dixon & Lojii – Spiritual Level of Gang Shit
  21. Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel
  22. Nonnie – Nectar
  23. OK Hotel – Let You Go
  24. Stripes. – Background Music
  25. Banks Arcade – Change
  26. Windwaker – Fractured State of Mind
  27. Head in the Oven – Deluge
  28. Elwood Stray – Playing Along
  29. Scarlett Cook – Sick of It
  30. King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  31. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  32. Catfish & the Bottlemen – Showtime
  33. Scissor Sisters – She’s My Man
  34. Nothing but Thieves – Oh No :: He Said What?
  35. Hockey Dad – Base Camp
  36. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  37. La Dispute – Sixteen
  38. Mannequin Pussy – Loud Bark
  39. Thornhill – Obsession
  40. Madam Super Trash – OSFN
