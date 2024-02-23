Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-23

Written by on February 23, 2024

  1. Phoenix – If I Ever Feel Better
  2. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  3. ThxSoMch – Hide Your Kids
  4. Joey Valence & Brae – Where U From
  5. Palaye Royale – Dead to Me
  6. The Neighbourhood f. Denzel Curry – Kill Us All
  7. 3% f. Tia Gostelow – Sleezy Steezy Cool
  8. 1999 Write the Future f. Ghostface Killah, Rich Brian & Smino – Spiky Boiz
  9. Biig Piig – Flirt
  10. Little Simz – Mood Swings
  11. Shygirl f. SG Lewis – Mr Useless
  12. Mia Rodriguez – Ride
  13. My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  14. Blu DeTiger f. Mallrat – Cut Me Down
  15. Becca Hatch – Bass Keeps Calling
  16. Kucka f. Flume – One More Night
  17. Cub Sport f. Tim Shiel – Got the Love
  18. Gotye f. Kimbra & Fisher & Chris Lake – Somebody (2024)
  19. Paradise Club – 2R
  20. The Wombats – If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You
  21. Daisy Grenade f. The Maine – Liquor & Kerosene
  22. Middle Kids – Run With You
  23. Sweet Pill – Eternal
  24. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poéme
  25. Mannequin Pussy – Sometimes
  26. Dead Witch – Sunshine
  27. It’s a Hoax – Trying for Easy
  28. Grmln – Chinatown
  29. Winona Fighter – I Think You Should Leave
  30. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  31. The Munch – Got Wrong
  32. Dream on Dreamer – G.O.D
  33. Fever 333 – Ready Rock
  34. Pvris f. Tommy Genesis & Alice Longyu Gao – Burn the Witch
  35. Stand Atlantic – Warz0ne
  36. The Warning – S!CK
  37. Split System – Kill Me
  38. Death Lens – Cold World
  39. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  40. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  41. The Black Keys – I Forgot to be Your Lover
  42. Royel Otis – Sonic Blue
  43. Slowmango – Montgolfier
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-02-22

Current track

Title

Artist