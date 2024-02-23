Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-23

- Phoenix – If I Ever Feel Better
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
- ThxSoMch – Hide Your Kids
- Joey Valence & Brae – Where U From
- Palaye Royale – Dead to Me
- The Neighbourhood f. Denzel Curry – Kill Us All
- 3% f. Tia Gostelow – Sleezy Steezy Cool
- 1999 Write the Future f. Ghostface Killah, Rich Brian & Smino – Spiky Boiz
- Biig Piig – Flirt
- Little Simz – Mood Swings
- Shygirl f. SG Lewis – Mr Useless
- Mia Rodriguez – Ride
- My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
- Blu DeTiger f. Mallrat – Cut Me Down
- Becca Hatch – Bass Keeps Calling
- Kucka f. Flume – One More Night
- Cub Sport f. Tim Shiel – Got the Love
- Gotye f. Kimbra & Fisher & Chris Lake – Somebody (2024)
- Paradise Club – 2R
- The Wombats – If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You
- Daisy Grenade f. The Maine – Liquor & Kerosene
- Middle Kids – Run With You
- Sweet Pill – Eternal
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poéme
- Mannequin Pussy – Sometimes
- Dead Witch – Sunshine
- It’s a Hoax – Trying for Easy
- Grmln – Chinatown
- Winona Fighter – I Think You Should Leave
- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- The Munch – Got Wrong
- Dream on Dreamer – G.O.D
- Fever 333 – Ready Rock
- Pvris f. Tommy Genesis & Alice Longyu Gao – Burn the Witch
- Stand Atlantic – Warz0ne
- The Warning – S!CK
- Split System – Kill Me
- Death Lens – Cold World
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- The Black Keys – I Forgot to be Your Lover
- Royel Otis – Sonic Blue
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
