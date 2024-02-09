Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-09

February 9, 2024

  1. Daft Punk – Robot Rock, Oh Yeah
  2. Amaarae – Wasted Eyes
  3. The Whales f. MadeinTYO & Tkay Maidza – Hunned Racks
  4. DJ Tr!p f. AliA – Johnny Red
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
  6. Fred again… f. Baby Keem – Leavemealone
  7. 1tbsp – Sour Berry
  8. PNAU f. Ollie Gabriel – All Your Energy
  9. Kenya Grace – Strangers
  10. Labyrinth Ear – Navy Light
  11. Telenova` – Teardrop
  12. The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge
  13. Vampire Weekend – Unbelievers
  14. The Buoys – Guard My Heart
  15. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  16. Softcult – Shortest Fuse
  17. Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
  18. Green Day – Strange Days are Here to Stay
  19. Swim School – Give Me a Reason Why
  20. Citizen – The Summer
  21. The Ghost Inside – Wash it Away
  22. Normandie – Seretonin
  23. Zombeaches – A Taste of Oxygen
  24. Neck Deep – Sort Yourself Out
  25. Yours Truly – Call My Name
  26. Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust
  27. Middle Kids – Terrible News
  28. Spacey Jane – One Bad Day
  29. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gondii
  30. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
  31. Yard Act – We Make Hits
  32. Arctic Monkeys – When the Sun Goes Down
  33. Girl in Red – You Stupid Bitch
  34. Royel Otis – Kool Aid
  35. Pond – Neon River
  36. Everything Everything – Cold Reactor
  37. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  38. Bad’m D – Every Night
