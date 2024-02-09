Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-09

- Daft Punk – Robot Rock, Oh Yeah
- Amaarae – Wasted Eyes
- The Whales f. MadeinTYO & Tkay Maidza – Hunned Racks
- DJ Tr!p f. AliA – Johnny Red
- Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
- Fred again… f. Baby Keem – Leavemealone
- 1tbsp – Sour Berry
- PNAU f. Ollie Gabriel – All Your Energy
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Labyrinth Ear – Navy Light
- Telenova` – Teardrop
- The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge
- Vampire Weekend – Unbelievers
- The Buoys – Guard My Heart
- Alright Psycho – Imaginary
- Softcult – Shortest Fuse
- Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
- Green Day – Strange Days are Here to Stay
- Swim School – Give Me a Reason Why
- Citizen – The Summer
- The Ghost Inside – Wash it Away
- Normandie – Seretonin
- Zombeaches – A Taste of Oxygen
- Neck Deep – Sort Yourself Out
- Yours Truly – Call My Name
- Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust
- Middle Kids – Terrible News
- Spacey Jane – One Bad Day
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gondii
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
- Yard Act – We Make Hits
- Arctic Monkeys – When the Sun Goes Down
- Girl in Red – You Stupid Bitch
- Royel Otis – Kool Aid
- Pond – Neon River
- Everything Everything – Cold Reactor
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- Bad’m D – Every Night
