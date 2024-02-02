Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-02

- Muse – Knights of Cydonia
- Halftime Oranges – Silver Sonata
- Luca Brasi – Habits
- HotWax – High Tea
- Sweet Pill – Starchild
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Divebar Youth – Reminisce (Lost Time)
- Royel Otis – Razor Teeth
- Honeybeam – Morning
- Suki Waterhouse – OMG
- Girli – Be With Me
- Empress Of f. Muna – What’s Love
- Pink Wasabi f. Mario Spate – Killer
- Pink Wasabi – Higher
- Pink Wasabi – Silver Tears
- Aphex Twin – Jynweythek
- Jamie xx – It’s So Good
- Justice f. Tame Impala – One Night/All Night
- The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
- Gen & the Degenerates – Kids Wanna Dance
- You Me at Six f. Oli Sykes – Bite My Tongue
- Drunk Mums – Livin’ at Night
- Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
- Bad Omens f. Poppy – V.A.N
- Hands Like Houses f. Aaron Gillespie – Better Before
- Being as an Ocean – Gloom
- RedHook – Scream 2
- Patient Sixty-Seven f. Aaron Gillespie – No Place
- Head in the Oven – Percy
- Alpha Wolf f. Ice-T – Sucks 2 Suck
- Joey Valance & Brae – Punk Tactics
- Kobie Dee – Statistic
- Kendrick Lamar – Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Sleepy Hollow f. Doechii – Anxiety
- Little Simz – Gorilla
- Daine f. Kreayshawn – Shades On
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
Reader's opinions