Hybrid Dawns: 2024-02-02

  1. Muse – Knights of Cydonia
  2. Halftime Oranges – Silver Sonata
  3. Luca Brasi – Habits
  4. HotWax – High Tea
  5. Sweet Pill – Starchild
  6. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  7. Divebar Youth – Reminisce (Lost Time)
  8. Royel Otis – Razor Teeth
  9. Honeybeam – Morning
  10. Suki Waterhouse – OMG
  11. Girli – Be With Me
  12. Empress Of f. Muna – What’s Love
  13. Pink Wasabi f. Mario Spate – Killer
  14. Pink Wasabi – Higher
  15. Pink Wasabi – Silver Tears
  16. Aphex Twin – Jynweythek
  17. Jamie xx – It’s So Good
  18. Justice f. Tame Impala – One Night/All Night
  19. The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
  20. Gen & the Degenerates – Kids Wanna Dance
  21. You Me at Six f. Oli Sykes – Bite My Tongue
  22. Drunk Mums – Livin’ at Night
  23. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
  24. Bad Omens f. Poppy – V.A.N
  25. Hands Like Houses f. Aaron Gillespie – Better Before
  26. Being as an Ocean – Gloom
  27. RedHook – Scream 2
  28. Patient Sixty-Seven f. Aaron Gillespie – No Place
  29. Head in the Oven – Percy
  30. Alpha Wolf f. Ice-T – Sucks 2 Suck
  31. Joey Valance & Brae – Punk Tactics
  32. Kobie Dee – Statistic
  33. Kendrick Lamar – Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
  34. Sleepy Hollow f. Doechii – Anxiety
  35. Little Simz – Gorilla
  36. Daine f. Kreayshawn – Shades On
  37. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
