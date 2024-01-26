Hybrid Dawns: 2024-01-26

January 26, 2024

  1. A.B. Original f. Dan Sultan – January 26
  2. Ziggy Ramo f. Alice Skye – Sugar Coated Lies
  3. Bridz f. Fred Leone – Bagi-la-m Bargan
  4. King Stingray – Get Me Out
  5. Bad//Dreems f. Emily Wurramara – Blackfella/Whitefella
  6. West Thebarton – Bible Camp
  7. Beddy Rays – Sobercoaster
  8. Neck Deep – Dusbstruck Dumbfuck
  9. The Uglies – Life is Boring
  10. The Plot in You – Closure
  11. Attila – Bite Your Tongue
  12. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Smile or Die
  13. Enter Shikari f. Jason Aalon Butler – Losing my Grip
  14. RedHook f. PhaseOne – Jabberwocky
  15. Electric Fields – Don’t You Worry
  16. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  17. Sycco f. Tim Atlas – Dribble (Remix)
  18. Miiesha – Self Care
  19. Becca Hatch – 2560
  20. Thelma Plum – We Don’t Talk About It
  21. Tash Sultana – Jungle
  22. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
  23. Dom & the Wizards – Desert Mothers
  24. Idles – Gift Horse
  25. Hard-Ons – Better By the Hour
  26. Nothing but Thieves – Pop the Balloon
  27. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
  28. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  29. Dead Roo – Nick of Time
  30. Oscar the Wild – Leaking Through
  31. The Smile – Read the Room
  32. Bakar – Alive!
  33. Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
  34. Ekkstacy f. the Kid Laroi – Alright
  35. ThxSoMch – Spit in My Face!
  36. Bush – Kiss Me I’m Dead
  37. Hands Like Houses – Heaven
  38. Northlane f. Winston McCall – Miasma
  39. The Last Martyr – Burn It Down
  40. Bring me the Horizon – Darkside
  41. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gamma Knife
