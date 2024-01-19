Hybrid Dawns: 2024-01-19

- Johnny Cash – I Walk the Line
- Dope Lemon – God’s Machete
- The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Spacey Jane – One Bad Day
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Beddy Rays – Too Much (Is Too Much)
- Violent Soho – Domestic La La
- From Our Hands – Heroin
- Issues f. Skyler Acord – Since I Lost You
- Bring me the Horizon – Kool-Aid
- Megan thee Stallion f. Spiritbox – Cobra (Rock Remix)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- LOLA – Revolution
- Tape Visitors – Attend
- Yungatita – Pick at Your Face
- 51st Avenue – Chapters
- K.Flay – Carsick
- Paramore f. Wet Leg – C’est Comme Ca
- Hayley Mary – Like a Woman Should
- The Last Dinner Party – On Your Side
- Lana Del Rey – High by the Beach
- Bishop Briggs – Triumph
- Sahara Beck – Thinking Twice
- Nicole Millar f. Ganz – Subtle.
- Venbee f. DJ Ss – Rampage
- Safia – A Lover’s Guide to Lucid Dreams
- Boo Seeka – Let it Go
- Hermitude – Speak of the Devil (VIP Flip)
- Drew Jodi f. Sour Sync & Sir Jude – Dancing (Do You Feel Love?)
- Sad Night Dynamite – Sick of Your Sound
- Kwame – Daydream
- Sampha – Spirit 2.0
- JID – 151 Rum
- MF DOOM – Kon Queso
- Imaginary Friend f. JollyJay & Nelson Dialect – Flying Saucer
- Kanada the Loop – Olympian
- Oliver Tree – One & Only
- Pinkish Blu – Capricorn
- Loopole – Candles
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- Being as an Ocean – The Fullness of My Being
- Alexisonfire – Born & Raised
- Private Wives – Never Again
- Luca Brasi – Til Forever
- Nonnie – Nectar
