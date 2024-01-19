Hybrid Dawns: 2024-01-19

  1. Johnny Cash – I Walk the Line
  2. Dope Lemon – God’s Machete
  3. The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
  4. Spacey Jane – One Bad Day
  5. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  6. Beddy Rays – Too Much (Is Too Much)
  7. Violent Soho – Domestic La La
  8. From Our Hands – Heroin
  9. Issues f. Skyler Acord – Since I Lost You
  10. Bring me the Horizon – Kool-Aid
  11. Megan thee Stallion f. Spiritbox – Cobra (Rock Remix)
  12. Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
  13. LOLA – Revolution
  14. Tape Visitors – Attend
  15. Yungatita – Pick at Your Face
  16. 51st Avenue – Chapters
  17. K.Flay – Carsick
  18. Paramore f. Wet Leg – C’est Comme Ca
  19. Hayley Mary – Like a Woman Should
  20. The Last Dinner Party – On Your Side
  21. Lana Del Rey – High by the Beach
  22. Bishop Briggs – Triumph
  23. Sahara Beck – Thinking Twice
  24. Nicole Millar f. Ganz – Subtle.
  25. Venbee f. DJ Ss – Rampage
  26. Safia – A Lover’s Guide to Lucid Dreams
  27. Boo Seeka – Let it Go
  28. Hermitude – Speak of the Devil (VIP Flip)
  29. Drew Jodi f. Sour Sync & Sir Jude – Dancing (Do You Feel Love?)
  30. Sad Night Dynamite – Sick of Your Sound
  31. Kwame – Daydream
  32. Sampha – Spirit 2.0
  33. JID – 151 Rum
  34. MF DOOM – Kon Queso
  35. Imaginary Friend f. JollyJay & Nelson Dialect – Flying Saucer
  36. Kanada the Loop – Olympian
  37. Oliver Tree – One & Only
  38. Pinkish Blu – Capricorn
  39. Loopole – Candles
  40. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  41. Being as an Ocean – The Fullness of My Being
  42. Alexisonfire – Born & Raised
  43. Private Wives – Never Again
  44. Luca Brasi – Til Forever
  45. Nonnie – Nectar
