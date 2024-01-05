Hybrid Dawns: 2024-01-05

- Lupe Fiasco f. Matthew Santos – Superstar
- Verbz f. Nelson Dialect & Mr Slipz – Strike Back (Live)
- Zelooperz f. Earl Sweatshirt – Easter Sunday
- Little Simz f. The Hics – Gratitude
- Tell Mama f Ben Uhrig – Shoulders Deep
- Arlo Parks f. Lous and the Yakuza – I’m Sorry
- Kwame – Daydream
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- Bloc Party – The Girls are Fighting
- Sweet Pill – Chewed Up
- Phi11a f. Besties – A. Hole
- Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- Jeff Rosenstock – Head
- Asking Alexandria – Psycho
- Banks Arcade – Changes
- Point North f. Set it Off – Below the Belt
- Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- Radolescent – Stood Up Coming Down
- Yumi Zouma – Desert Mile
- Ratbag – Rot in Love
- Bjork – Alarm Call
- Sycco f. Memphis LK – Ripple (Remix)
- Headaches f. Golden Vessel – Happy Days in Happy Weather
- Tourist – EST
- 1tbsp – Moth Love
- Kucka – All the Things She Said
- Electric Fields – Anpuru Maau Kutjpa
- Rina Sawayama f. Amaarae – Imagining
- phem – Ikea
- Mothica – Casualty
- Yonaka – Predator
- 100 gecs f. Fall Out Boy & Craig Owens – Hand Crushed by a Mallet
- Ocean Sleeper – Heaven
- Alpha Wolf – Bring Back the Noise
- Architects – Seeing Red
- Colourblind – Torched
- Geese – 2122
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
Reader's opinions