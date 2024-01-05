Hybrid Dawns: 2024-01-05

January 5, 2024

  1. Lupe Fiasco f. Matthew Santos – Superstar
  2. Verbz f. Nelson Dialect & Mr Slipz – Strike Back (Live)
  3. Zelooperz f. Earl Sweatshirt – Easter Sunday
  4. Little Simz f. The Hics – Gratitude
  5. Tell Mama f Ben Uhrig – Shoulders Deep
  6. Arlo Parks f. Lous and the Yakuza – I’m Sorry
  7. Kwame – Daydream
  8. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  9. Bloc Party – The Girls are Fighting
  10. Sweet Pill – Chewed Up
  11. Phi11a f. Besties – A. Hole
  12. Wolfmother – Joker & the Thief
  13. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  14. Jeff Rosenstock – Head
  15. Asking Alexandria – Psycho
  16. Banks Arcade – Changes
  17. Point North f. Set it Off – Below the Belt
  18. Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
  19. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  20. Radolescent – Stood Up Coming Down
  21. Yumi Zouma – Desert Mile
  22. Ratbag – Rot in Love
  23. Bjork – Alarm Call
  24. Sycco f. Memphis LK – Ripple (Remix)
  25. Headaches f. Golden Vessel – Happy Days in Happy Weather
  26. Tourist – EST
  27. 1tbsp – Moth Love
  28. Kucka – All the Things She Said
  29. Electric Fields – Anpuru Maau Kutjpa
  30. Rina Sawayama f. Amaarae – Imagining
  31. phem – Ikea
  32. Mothica – Casualty
  33. Yonaka – Predator
  34. 100 gecs f. Fall Out Boy & Craig Owens – Hand Crushed by a Mallet
  35. Ocean Sleeper – Heaven
  36. Alpha Wolf – Bring Back the Noise
  37. Architects – Seeing Red
  38. Colourblind – Torched
  39. Geese – 2122
  40. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
