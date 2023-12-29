Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-29

  1. Infernal – From Paris to Berlin
  2. Peach PRC – F U Goodbye
  3. Kenya Grace – Paris
  4. Cub Sport – Always Got the Love
  5. Lastlings – Let You In
  6. Daine – Skin Deep
  7. Troye Sivan – Silly
  8. Just a Gent f. Hailure – Not What U Think
  9. Caroline Polachek f. Grimes & Dido – Fly to You
  10. 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
  11. K.Flay – Punisher
  12. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  13. Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
  14. Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
  15. Dust – Joy (Guilt)
  16. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  17. RVG – Squid
  18. Babitha – Brighter Side of Blue
  19. Violent Soho – Home Haircut
  20. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Love You
  21. Cable Ties – Crashing Through
  22. Royal Blood – High Waters
  23. Blink-182 – More Than You Know
  24. Voiid – Swallower
  25. Polaris – Overflow
  26. Northlane – Dante
  27. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  28. Body Type – Expired Candy
  29. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
  30. DMA’s – Olympia
  31. Black Honey – Heavy
  32. G Flip – Real Life
  33. Royel Otis – Adored
  34. King Krule – Empty Stomach Space Cadet
  35. Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On
  36. 070 Shake – Black Dress
  37. Tkay Maidza – WASP
  38. Forest Claudette f. Earthgang – Mess Around – Sped Up
  39. Outkast – Aquemini
  40. Lyrical Lemonade f. Jack Harlow & Dave – Stop Giving Me Advice
  41. East Av3 – Encore
  42. Hope D – Blue Razz
  43. The Tullamarines – I’m So
