Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-29

- Infernal – From Paris to Berlin
- Peach PRC – F U Goodbye
- Kenya Grace – Paris
- Cub Sport – Always Got the Love
- Lastlings – Let You In
- Daine – Skin Deep
- Troye Sivan – Silly
- Just a Gent f. Hailure – Not What U Think
- Caroline Polachek f. Grimes & Dido – Fly to You
- 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
- K.Flay – Punisher
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
- Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
- Dust – Joy (Guilt)
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- RVG – Squid
- Babitha – Brighter Side of Blue
- Violent Soho – Home Haircut
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Love You
- Cable Ties – Crashing Through
- Royal Blood – High Waters
- Blink-182 – More Than You Know
- Voiid – Swallower
- Polaris – Overflow
- Northlane – Dante
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Body Type – Expired Candy
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
- DMA’s – Olympia
- Black Honey – Heavy
- G Flip – Real Life
- Royel Otis – Adored
- King Krule – Empty Stomach Space Cadet
- Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On
- 070 Shake – Black Dress
- Tkay Maidza – WASP
- Forest Claudette f. Earthgang – Mess Around – Sped Up
- Outkast – Aquemini
- Lyrical Lemonade f. Jack Harlow & Dave – Stop Giving Me Advice
- East Av3 – Encore
- Hope D – Blue Razz
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
Reader's opinions