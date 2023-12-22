Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-22



  1. Peggy Gou f. Lenny Kravitz – I Believe in Love Again
  2. Thelma Plum – We Don’t Talk About
  3. Tkay Maidza f. Duckwrth – Gone to the West
  4. A Tribe Called Quest f. Busta Rhymes – Oh My God
  5. Jpgegmafia f. Danny Brown – Kingdom Hearts Key
  6. Triple One – Shoot Slow
  7. Boy Soda – Company
  8. Caroline Polachek – Bunny is a Rider
  9. Biig Piig – Watch Me
  10. PNAU f. Empire of the Sun – AEIOU
  11. Ninajirachi f. Ravenna Golden – 1×1
  12. Snakehips f. Laurel – Bringing Me Home
  13. Casso f. Raye & D-Block Europe – Prada
  14. PinkPantheress – Mosquito
  15. My Cherie f. Uomo – Runrunrun
  16. Daughter – No Care
  17. Dulcie – Sore Loser
  18. Sesame Girl – Hey x
  19. Between You & Me – Yeah!
  20. Kian – The Way
  21. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  22. Sløtface f. The Buoys – Fight Back Time
  23. Dune Rats – Be Like You
  24. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  25. RedHook – Tourist
  26. Ennaria – Monstarr
  27. Being as an Ocean – Flesh & Bone
  28. Architects – Seeing Red
  29. Vukovi – Mercy Kill
  30. The Lizards – The Raging Bull
  31. The Munch – Stills
  32. The Mark of Cain – LMA
  33. Hands Like Houses – Heaven
  34. Fidlar – Move On
  35. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hot! Heat! Wow! Hot!
  36. Yard Act – Petroleum
  37. Citizen – Can’t Take It Slow
  38. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  39. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  40. Spiritual Cramp – Clashing at the Party
  41. Divebar Youth – Clueless
  42. Arctic Monkeys – Knee Socks
  43. MGMT – Bubblegum Dog
  44. Royel Otis – Heading For the Door
  45. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  46. The Vaccines – Love to Walk Away
  47. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
