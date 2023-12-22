Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-22

- Peggy Gou f. Lenny Kravitz – I Believe in Love Again
- Thelma Plum – We Don’t Talk About
- Tkay Maidza f. Duckwrth – Gone to the West
- A Tribe Called Quest f. Busta Rhymes – Oh My God
- Jpgegmafia f. Danny Brown – Kingdom Hearts Key
- Triple One – Shoot Slow
- Boy Soda – Company
- Caroline Polachek – Bunny is a Rider
- Biig Piig – Watch Me
- PNAU f. Empire of the Sun – AEIOU
- Ninajirachi f. Ravenna Golden – 1×1
- Snakehips f. Laurel – Bringing Me Home
- Casso f. Raye & D-Block Europe – Prada
- PinkPantheress – Mosquito
- My Cherie f. Uomo – Runrunrun
- Daughter – No Care
- Dulcie – Sore Loser
- Sesame Girl – Hey x
- Between You & Me – Yeah!
- Kian – The Way
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Sløtface f. The Buoys – Fight Back Time
- Dune Rats – Be Like You
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- RedHook – Tourist
- Ennaria – Monstarr
- Being as an Ocean – Flesh & Bone
- Architects – Seeing Red
- Vukovi – Mercy Kill
- The Lizards – The Raging Bull
- The Munch – Stills
- The Mark of Cain – LMA
- Hands Like Houses – Heaven
- Fidlar – Move On
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hot! Heat! Wow! Hot!
- Yard Act – Petroleum
- Citizen – Can’t Take It Slow
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Spiritual Cramp – Clashing at the Party
- Divebar Youth – Clueless
- Arctic Monkeys – Knee Socks
- MGMT – Bubblegum Dog
- Royel Otis – Heading For the Door
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
- The Vaccines – Love to Walk Away
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
