Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Fall Out Boy – Yule Shoot Your Eye Out
  2. The Buoys – Settle Petal
  3. Greta Stanley – Every Time I Think I’m Happy
  4. Dear Seattle – idc
  5. Lovejoy – Normal People Things
  6. Northlane – Dante
  7. letlive. – The Sick, Sick 6.8 Billion
  8. The Ghost Inside – Death Grip
  9. Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
  10. West Thebarton – Desire
  11. Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
  12. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  13. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  14. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  15. Royel Otis – Sofa King
  16. Kevin Abstract – Madonna
  17. Ashnikko – Worms
  18. Doja Cat – Boss Bitch
  19. Benee – Green Honda
  20. Oliver Tree – Bounce
  21. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  22. East Av3 – Daytrip to the Nighttrap
  23. Tkay Maidza – Love & Other Drugs
  24. Genesis Owusu – Survivor
  25. Stand Atlantic – Sex on the Beach
  26. Beartooth – Skin
  27. Bring Me the Horizon – Darkside
  28. Sam Smith f. Kim Petras & Nova Twins – Unholy
  29. ShockOne – Follow Me
  30. LDRU – Arped
  31. Venbee f. Goddard – Messy in Heaven
  32. Rufus Du Sol – Innerbloom
  33. Felix Mir – Celestite
  34. Raave Taps – I Will Let You Down
  35. The Wombats – Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?
  36. Milky Chance – We Didn’t Make it to the Moon
  37. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  38. The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
  39. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Red Altar
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-12-01

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-11-30

Current track

Title

Artist