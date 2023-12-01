Hybrid Dawns: 2023-12-01

- Fall Out Boy – Yule Shoot Your Eye Out
- The Buoys – Settle Petal
- Greta Stanley – Every Time I Think I’m Happy
- Dear Seattle – idc
- Lovejoy – Normal People Things
- Northlane – Dante
- letlive. – The Sick, Sick 6.8 Billion
- The Ghost Inside – Death Grip
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
- Royel Otis – Sofa King
- Kevin Abstract – Madonna
- Ashnikko – Worms
- Doja Cat – Boss Bitch
- Benee – Green Honda
- Oliver Tree – Bounce
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- East Av3 – Daytrip to the Nighttrap
- Tkay Maidza – Love & Other Drugs
- Genesis Owusu – Survivor
- Stand Atlantic – Sex on the Beach
- Beartooth – Skin
- Bring Me the Horizon – Darkside
- Sam Smith f. Kim Petras & Nova Twins – Unholy
- ShockOne – Follow Me
- LDRU – Arped
- Venbee f. Goddard – Messy in Heaven
- Rufus Du Sol – Innerbloom
- Felix Mir – Celestite
- Raave Taps – I Will Let You Down
- The Wombats – Is This What It Feels Like to Feel Like This?
- Milky Chance – We Didn’t Make it to the Moon
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Red Altar
