Hybrid Dawns: 2023-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2023

  1. Fatboy Slim – Right Here Right Now
  2. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gilgamesh
  3. De La Soul – Breakadawn
  4. MF DOOM – Doom, Are You Awake? (Skit)
  5. Tkay Maidza – Won One
  6. Erin Buku – The Way
  7. Loyle Carner f. Rebel Kleff & Kiko Bun – You Don’t Know
  8. Dizzee Rascal – Bassline Junkie
  9. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  10. Yves Tumor – Noid
  11. Death Grips – I’ve Seen Footage
  12. Party Pest – In the Shadows
  13. Platonic Sex – Melon
  14. Dead Pony – About Love
  15. Spiritbox – Too Close/Too Late
  16. The Last Martyr – Burn It Down
  17. Sleep Token – Granite
  18. letlive. – That Fear Fever
  19. While She Sleeps – Self Hell
  20. Phi11a – Perfect Strangers
  21. Press Club – No Pressure
  22. Alien Nosejob – The Punisher Was Cool
  23. Girlfriend Shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoying* Yeah I Guess
  24. Teenage Joans – You’re Not the President
  25. Black Honey – Lemonade
  26. MGMT – Mother Nature
  27. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  28. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  29. Merci, Mercy – Silver Lining
  30. Hockey Dad – Still Have Room
  31. Peter Bjorn & John – Young Folks
  32. Daughter – No Care
  33. My Cherie f. Uomo – Runrunrun
  34. Peggy Gou – Starry Night
  35. Ming. – Optic
  36. LDRU – Dreamy
  37. Groove Armada – Paper Romance
  38. Crystal Castles – Transgender
  39. Peach PRC – Like a Girl Does
  40. Poppy – All the Things She Said
  41. 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
  42. Eville – Leech
  43. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
