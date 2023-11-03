Hybrid Dawns: 2023-11-03

November 3, 2023

  1. Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins Not Tragedies
  2. Radiohead – Just
  3. Jebediah – First Time
  4. God God Dammit Dammit f. Abby Howlett – Kazoo
  5. Glowing – Poppy
  6. You Am I – Berlin Chair
  7. The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
  8. Children Collide – Loveless
  9. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – The Weeping Song
  10. Mo’Ju – Native Tongue
  11. The Pharcyde – Drop
  12. Childish Gambino – This is America
  13. K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
  14. Missy Elliott – Work It
  15. Tkay Maidza – 24k
  16. Aphex Twin – Windowlicker
  17. Motez – Shell
  18. Bjork – Big Time Sensuality
  19. Sneaky Sound System – Pictures
  20. Studio Killers f. Kim Petras – Jenny
  21. Boo Seeka – Come With Me
  22. Empire of the Sun – We Are the People
  23. Daft Punk – One More Time
  24. Miike Snow – Genghis Khan
  25. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
  26. Billie Eilish – Bury a Friend
  27. Basement Jaxx – Where’s Your Head At?
  28. Electric Callboy – We Got the Moves
  29. The Amity Affliction – Pittsburgh
  30. Ice Nine Kills – Meat & Greet
  31. Clowns – Scared to Die
  32. The Meanies – 10% Weird
  33. Closure in Moscow – Better Way
  34. Divebar Youth f. Cahli Blakers – Panic
  35. Weezer – Buddy Holly
  36. The White Stripes – The Hardest Button to Button
  37. LOLA – Mr Depressed
  38. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  39. Citizen – Hyper Trophy
  40. House in the Tall Grass – Lanterns
  41. Dice – Super-Vision
  42. Sturt Avenue – Still in Love
