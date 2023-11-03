Hybrid Dawns: 2023-11-03

- Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins Not Tragedies
- Radiohead – Just
- Jebediah – First Time
- God God Dammit Dammit f. Abby Howlett – Kazoo
- Glowing – Poppy
- You Am I – Berlin Chair
- The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
- Children Collide – Loveless
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – The Weeping Song
- Mo’Ju – Native Tongue
- The Pharcyde – Drop
- Childish Gambino – This is America
- K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
- Missy Elliott – Work It
- Tkay Maidza – 24k
- Aphex Twin – Windowlicker
- Motez – Shell
- Bjork – Big Time Sensuality
- Sneaky Sound System – Pictures
- Studio Killers f. Kim Petras – Jenny
- Boo Seeka – Come With Me
- Empire of the Sun – We Are the People
- Daft Punk – One More Time
- Miike Snow – Genghis Khan
- The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
- Billie Eilish – Bury a Friend
- Basement Jaxx – Where’s Your Head At?
- Electric Callboy – We Got the Moves
- The Amity Affliction – Pittsburgh
- Ice Nine Kills – Meat & Greet
- Clowns – Scared to Die
- The Meanies – 10% Weird
- Closure in Moscow – Better Way
- Divebar Youth f. Cahli Blakers – Panic
- Weezer – Buddy Holly
- The White Stripes – The Hardest Button to Button
- LOLA – Mr Depressed
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Citizen – Hyper Trophy
- House in the Tall Grass – Lanterns
- Dice – Super-Vision
- Sturt Avenue – Still in Love
