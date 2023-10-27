Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-27

  1. Something With Numbers – Stay With Me Bright Eyes
  2. Teenage Joans – My Dentist Hates Me !!!
  3. Colourblind – Torched
  4. Hands Like Houses – I Am
  5. Chiodos – Ole Fishlips is Dead Now
  6. Parkway Drive – Romance is Dead
  7. Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows – Destiny
  8. Bring Me the Horizon – Darkside
  9. The Plot in You – Feel Nothing
  10. Beartooth – What Are You Waiting For
  11. Paramore f. The Linda Lindas – News
  12. Ladyhawke – My Delirium
  13. Kevin Abstract – Running Out
  14. Ctrl + me f. Rat!Hammock – Devotion
  15. The Middle East – Black Death 1349
  16. Petit Biscuit – Night Trouble
  17. My Cherie f. Uomo – Runrunrun
  18. Ninajirachi – Undo U
  19. Daine – Cut My Heart Out
  20. Vallis Alps f. Mansionair – You & !
  21. Chromeo – Don’t Turn The Light On
  22. Chet Faker f. Flume – Gold
  23. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Chang’e
  24. Kanada the Loop – Olympian
  25. Santigold – Starstruck
  26. 3% f. The Presets – Our People
  27. Ashnikko – Halloweenie V: The Moss King
  28. Tkay Maidza f. Lolo Zoua – Out of Luck
  29. Cage the Elephant f. Beck – Night Running
  30. Tash Sultana – Notion
  31. The Rubens – Good Mood
  32. Divebar Youth f. Franki Kaneur – Blockbuster
  33. Jamiroquai – You Give Me Something
  34. Broken Waves – The Divide
  35. Bad//Dreems – Desert Television
  36. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  37. Idles f. LCD Soundsystem – Dancer
  38. Thornhill – Viper Room
  39. Future Static – Roach Queen
  40. The Last Martyr – Comedy/Tragedy
  41. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma Us From Evil
  42. Blink-182 – More Than You Know
  43. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Kissy Kissy
  44. Slotface f. The Buoys – Flight Back Time
  45. Middle Kids – Dramamine
