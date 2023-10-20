Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-20

  1. The Who – The Kids Are Alright
  2. The Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
  3. The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know
  4. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower of Fashion
  5. The Zombies – Indication
  6. Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby
  7. The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
  8. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  9. The Systemaddicts – Can’t Put You Down
  10. The 745 – Bus Song
  11. The Munch – Puddle
  12. Colourblind – Torched
  13. Bob Dylan – Gonna Change My Way of Thinking
  14. Dexys Midnight Runners – Geno
  15. The Specials – Skinhead Symphony
  16. Kim Wilde – 2-6-5-8-0
  17. JJ Alllstars – Dambusters March
  18. Baxter Dury – Pale White Nissan
  19. Stereolab – Golden Ball
  20. Jakatta – American Dream
  21. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Your House My House
  22. The Roches – The Hammond Song
  23. boygenius – Afraid of Heights
  24. The Byrds – Have You Seen Her Face
  25. Neil Young – Like a Hurricane
  26. Sturt Avenue – Against the World
  27. Amber Sheen – Fantastic
  28. Dave Graney – Apollo 69
  29. The Triffids – Convent Walls
  30. Grant McLennan – In Your Bright Ray
  31. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  32. Mum’s Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  33. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  34. Snobby Oxalis – Kings of Seaford
  35. Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving me for Jesus
  36. Baterz – Goth
  37. Tex Perkins – April of the Dickheads
  38. The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
  39. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
  40. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  41. Rev Horton Heat – Oh God/Doesn’t Work in Vegas
  42. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Drive All Night
  43. Hasil Adkins – Chicken Walk
  44. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  45. John Prine – I Just Want To Dance With You
  46. Depeche Mode – It’s No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)
