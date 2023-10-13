Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-13

  1. Flight Facilities f. Christine Hoberg – Clair de Lune
  2. Pvris – I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore
  3. Poppy – Her
  4. Ethanol Blend – Underwater
  5. Amyl & the Sniffers – Got You
  6. Blink-182 – More Than You Know
  7. Being As An Ocean – Swallowed By the Earth
  8. Thy Art is Murder – Destroyer of Dreams
  9. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Tunnel Vision
  10. Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes – Paradise
  11. Pity Lips – Cellular
  12. Kevin Abstract – Blanket
  13. Neck Deep – It Won’t Be Like This Forever
  14. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Don’t Want It
  15. Citizen – Can’t Take It Slow
  16. Royel Otis – Fried Rice
  17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Theia
  18. Paramore f. Wet Leg – C’est Comme Ca
  19. K.Flay f. Kid Sistr – Spaghetti
  20. Hobo Johnson – Subaru Crosstrek XV
  21. McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
  22. AB Original f. DJ Total Eclipse & Marlon – Yes
  23. Triple One – Freeze
  24. Tkay Maidza f. Lolo Zoua & Amber Mark – Out of Luck
  25. Tash Sultana – New York
  26. Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
  27. Mark Ronson & the Business Intl – Bang Bang Bang
  28. Rufus Du Sol – You Were Right
  29. Motez f. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  30. DZ Deathrays f. Nerve – Paranoid (Remix)
  31. Rina Sawayama – Your Age
  32. Emlyn – God Sent Me as Karma
  33. Sahara Beck – Thinking Twice
  34. Purity Ring f. Black Dresses – Shines
  35. Halsey – The Lighthouse
  36. Snake Eyes – Lean
  37. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  38. Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm
  39. Hot Milk – Over Your Dead Body
  40. Spiritbox – Cellar Door
  41. Dead Pony – MK Nothing
  42. Placement – It’s Over
  43. Nonnie – Gums
  44. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
