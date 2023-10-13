Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-13

- Flight Facilities f. Christine Hoberg – Clair de Lune
- Pvris – I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore
- Poppy – Her
- Ethanol Blend – Underwater
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Got You
- Blink-182 – More Than You Know
- Being As An Ocean – Swallowed By the Earth
- Thy Art is Murder – Destroyer of Dreams
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Tunnel Vision
- Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes – Paradise
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Kevin Abstract – Blanket
- Neck Deep – It Won’t Be Like This Forever
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Don’t Want It
- Citizen – Can’t Take It Slow
- Royel Otis – Fried Rice
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Theia
- Paramore f. Wet Leg – C’est Comme Ca
- K.Flay f. Kid Sistr – Spaghetti
- Hobo Johnson – Subaru Crosstrek XV
- McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
- AB Original f. DJ Total Eclipse & Marlon – Yes
- Triple One – Freeze
- Tkay Maidza f. Lolo Zoua & Amber Mark – Out of Luck
- Tash Sultana – New York
- Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
- Mark Ronson & the Business Intl – Bang Bang Bang
- Rufus Du Sol – You Were Right
- Motez f. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- DZ Deathrays f. Nerve – Paranoid (Remix)
- Rina Sawayama – Your Age
- Emlyn – God Sent Me as Karma
- Sahara Beck – Thinking Twice
- Purity Ring f. Black Dresses – Shines
- Halsey – The Lighthouse
- Snake Eyes – Lean
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm
- Hot Milk – Over Your Dead Body
- Spiritbox – Cellar Door
- Dead Pony – MK Nothing
- Placement – It’s Over
- Nonnie – Gums
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
