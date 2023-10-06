Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-06

Written by on October 6, 2023

  1. The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia
  2. Horror My Friend – Your Life Continued
  3. Dead City Ruins – Devil Man
  4. Ghost Town – You’re So Creepy
  5. RedHook – Dead Walk
  6. Get Scared – Sarcasm
  7. Ice Nine Kills f. Corpsegrinder – Take Your Pick
  8. Falling in Reverse – I’m Not a Vampire
  9. Eat Your Heart Out – Scissors in my Skin
  10. Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
  11. The Montreals – Ghost 2 Me
  12. Interpol – Evil
  13. Scream Mountain – Haze
  14. Cxloe – Zombie (The Cranberries)
  15. Telenova – Haunted
  16. Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell
  17. Big Scary – Bursting at the Seams
  18. Tkay Maidza – Ghost
  19. Takeoff – Casper
  20. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – The Reaper
  21. Rini – Haunt Me
  22. Rihanna – Disturbia
  23. Nelson Dialect f. Mr Slipz – Seance
  24. Madvillain – Rhinestone Cowboy
  25. Rob Zombie – Dragula
  26. My Chemical Romance – Cemetery Drive
  27. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
  28. Bad//Dreems – Salad
  29. These New South Whales – Space in Hell
  30. Amyl & the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
  31. Poppy – Fear of Dying
  32. The Devil Wears Prada – Trapped
  33. Kim Dracula – Paparazzi
  34. The Bloody Beetroots f. Steve Aoki – Warp 1.9
  35. Laura Les – Haunted
  36. Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
  37. Boston Manor – Heathens (21 Pilots)
  38. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  39. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
  40. Polaris – Nightmare
  41. Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
  42. Slipknot – The Devil in I
  43. Witch Spit – Bitch
  44. Skillet – Monster
  45. Surf Curse – Freaks
  46. Radiohead – Creep
  47. Talking Heads – Psycho Killers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-10-06

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-10-05

Current track

Title

Artist