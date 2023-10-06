Hybrid Dawns: 2023-10-06

- The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia
- Horror My Friend – Your Life Continued
- Dead City Ruins – Devil Man
- Ghost Town – You’re So Creepy
- RedHook – Dead Walk
- Get Scared – Sarcasm
- Ice Nine Kills f. Corpsegrinder – Take Your Pick
- Falling in Reverse – I’m Not a Vampire
- Eat Your Heart Out – Scissors in my Skin
- Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
- The Montreals – Ghost 2 Me
- Interpol – Evil
- Scream Mountain – Haze
- Cxloe – Zombie (The Cranberries)
- Telenova – Haunted
- Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell
- Big Scary – Bursting at the Seams
- Tkay Maidza – Ghost
- Takeoff – Casper
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – The Reaper
- Rini – Haunt Me
- Rihanna – Disturbia
- Nelson Dialect f. Mr Slipz – Seance
- Madvillain – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Rob Zombie – Dragula
- My Chemical Romance – Cemetery Drive
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
- Bad//Dreems – Salad
- These New South Whales – Space in Hell
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Freaks to the Front
- Poppy – Fear of Dying
- The Devil Wears Prada – Trapped
- Kim Dracula – Paparazzi
- The Bloody Beetroots f. Steve Aoki – Warp 1.9
- Laura Les – Haunted
- Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
- Boston Manor – Heathens (21 Pilots)
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
- Polaris – Nightmare
- Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
- Slipknot – The Devil in I
- Witch Spit – Bitch
- Skillet – Monster
- Surf Curse – Freaks
- Radiohead – Creep
- Talking Heads – Psycho Killers
Reader's opinions