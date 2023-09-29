Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-29

  1. Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
  2. 070 Shake – Black Dress
  3. Sahara Beck – Trip
  4. Maisie Peters – Not Another Rockstar
  5. Lenii – Regular 10
  6. Yaeji – Raingurl
  7. Halo Boy – McDonald’s
  8. Umru f. Petal Supply & Rebecca Black – Heart2
  9. Justice – D.A.N.C.E
  10. K.Flay – In America
  11. Call Me Karizma – Animals
  12. Panic! at the Disco – Build God, Then We’ll Talk
  13. Swmrs – DIY
  14. The Vaccines – Teenage Icon
  15. LOLA – Game Over
  16. Rain City Drive – Frozen
  17. Of Mice & Men – Indigo
  18. Northlane – Rot
  19. Spiritbox – Jaded
  20. Poor Moxi – Calypso
  21. Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On
  22. Placement – It’s Over
  23. Ethanol Blend – This Mess – Redux
  24. Mother Mother – To My Heart
  25. Yungblud – Hated
  26. Baraka the Kid – Baby
  27. Nu Article f. Cazeaux Oslo &. Nelson Dialect – 9 to 5
  28. Earl Sweatshirt f. The Alchemist & Vince Staples – The Caliphate
  29. Pania – Playlist (Rock Da Boat)
  30. Childish Gambino – Retro (Rough)
  31. Portugal. the Man f. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Summer of Luv
  32. Haim – Forever
  33. Broken Waves – When You Feel It
  34. Bakar – All Night
  35. The Drums – The Flowers
  36. The Beaches – Shower Beer
  37. Voiid – Her Hair Floats
  38. Unwound – Kantina
  39. Pity Lips – Cellular
  40. Sonic Youth – I Dreamed I Dream
  41. Gouge Away – Dis Sociation
  42. Mum’s Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  43. Defusion – One Way Window
  44. The Belair Lip Bombs – Easy on the Heart
