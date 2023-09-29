Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-29

- Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
- 070 Shake – Black Dress
- Sahara Beck – Trip
- Maisie Peters – Not Another Rockstar
- Lenii – Regular 10
- Yaeji – Raingurl
- Halo Boy – McDonald’s
- Umru f. Petal Supply & Rebecca Black – Heart2
- Justice – D.A.N.C.E
- K.Flay – In America
- Call Me Karizma – Animals
- Panic! at the Disco – Build God, Then We’ll Talk
- Swmrs – DIY
- The Vaccines – Teenage Icon
- LOLA – Game Over
- Rain City Drive – Frozen
- Of Mice & Men – Indigo
- Northlane – Rot
- Spiritbox – Jaded
- Poor Moxi – Calypso
- Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On
- Placement – It’s Over
- Ethanol Blend – This Mess – Redux
- Mother Mother – To My Heart
- Yungblud – Hated
- Baraka the Kid – Baby
- Nu Article f. Cazeaux Oslo &. Nelson Dialect – 9 to 5
- Earl Sweatshirt f. The Alchemist & Vince Staples – The Caliphate
- Pania – Playlist (Rock Da Boat)
- Childish Gambino – Retro (Rough)
- Portugal. the Man f. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Summer of Luv
- Haim – Forever
- Broken Waves – When You Feel It
- Bakar – All Night
- The Drums – The Flowers
- The Beaches – Shower Beer
- Voiid – Her Hair Floats
- Unwound – Kantina
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Sonic Youth – I Dreamed I Dream
- Gouge Away – Dis Sociation
- Mum’s Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Defusion – One Way Window
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Easy on the Heart
