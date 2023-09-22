Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-22

- City & Colour – The Golden State
- Kingwood – God Already Knows
- Denni – Where I’m At
- Eboni Emili – Handsewn
- Mitski – My Love Mine All Mine
- Turnstile f. BADBADNOTGOOD – Mystery
- This Week in the Universe f. Odette – Salt
- Memphis LK – Closer to You
- LDRU f. Paige IV – Keeping Score
- Flume f. Jezzabell Doran – Sleepless
- Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
- Ashnikko f. Daniela Lalita – Super Soaker
- Yung Gwopp – You Tried!
- Leni – Greenlights
- Police Car Collective – Palm Trees
- Kaytraminé – Rebuke (Instrumental)
- Outkast – ATLiens
- K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
- Spill Tab – Creme Brûlée!
- Yumi Zouma – KPR
- Ezekiel f. Phem – Under
- Divebar Youth f. Cahli Blakers – Panic
- Written By Wolves – Misery
- Sleep Talk – Easy Stroke
- Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
- Thy Art is Murder – Blood Throne
- Tired Violence f. Patient Sixty-Seven – Maybe the Jetski Investments Weren’t Such a Great Idea
- Outloved – It’s All Hate
- Rivilin – Visionary
- Sloe Jack – Beast Mode
- Fidlar – Nudge
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Taj Ralph – Down on King
- The Lazy Eyes – Fuzz Jam
- Dice – Super-Vision
- Coach Party – What’s The Point of Life
- The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
- Destroy Boys – Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)
- The Beautiful Monument – Misery
- Dead Poet Society – Running in Circles
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Evie Irie – Berlin Bitch
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
