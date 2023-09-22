Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-22

  1. City & Colour – The Golden State
  2. Kingwood – God Already Knows
  3. Denni – Where I’m At
  4. Eboni Emili – Handsewn
  5. Mitski – My Love Mine All Mine
  6. Turnstile f. BADBADNOTGOOD – Mystery
  7. This Week in the Universe f. Odette – Salt
  8. Memphis LK – Closer to You
  9. LDRU f. Paige IV – Keeping Score
  10. Flume f. Jezzabell Doran – Sleepless
  11. Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
  12. Ashnikko f. Daniela Lalita – Super Soaker
  13. Yung Gwopp – You Tried!
  14. Leni – Greenlights
  15. Police Car Collective – Palm Trees
  16. Kaytraminé – Rebuke (Instrumental)
  17. Outkast – ATLiens
  18. K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
  19. Spill Tab – Creme Brûlée!
  20. Yumi Zouma – KPR
  21. Ezekiel f. Phem – Under
  22. Divebar Youth f. Cahli Blakers – Panic
  23. Written By Wolves – Misery
  24. Sleep Talk – Easy Stroke
  25. Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
  26. Thy Art is Murder – Blood Throne
  27. Tired Violence f. Patient Sixty-Seven – Maybe the Jetski Investments Weren’t Such a Great Idea
  28. Outloved – It’s All Hate
  29. Rivilin – Visionary
  30. Sloe Jack – Beast Mode
  31. Fidlar – Nudge
  32. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  33. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
  34. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  35. Taj Ralph – Down on King
  36. The Lazy Eyes – Fuzz Jam
  37. Dice – Super-Vision
  38. Coach Party – What’s The Point of Life
  39. The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
  40. Destroy Boys – Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)
  41. The Beautiful Monument – Misery
  42. Dead Poet Society – Running in Circles
  43. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
  44. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  45. Evie Irie – Berlin Bitch
  46. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sacrilege
