Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-15

Written by on September 15, 2023

  1. Justin Timberlake – What Goes Around…/…Comes Around
  2. Tash Sultana – New York
  3. Oliver Tree f. Super Computer – Essence
  4. Kojaque f. Biig Piig – Woof
  5. Cordae – Make Up Your Mind
  6. Sampha – Only
  7. Manu Crooks – Lately
  8. Vic Mensa – LVLN Up
  9. Tkay Maidza – WUACV
  10. daine – Bite Back
  11. Holy Holy f. Sumner – Ready
  12. Whethan f. Nessa Barrett – Sick of Myself
  13. Odesza – In the Rain
  14. Handsome – Bloom
  15. The Chemical Brothers f. Halo Maud – For That Beautiful Feeling
  16. Lastlings – Let You In
  17. Peggy Gou – Starry Night
  18. Fred again f. Obongjayar – Adore u
  19. Beyonce – Break My Soul
  20. Poppy – Church Outfit
  21. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  22. Polaris – The Crossfire
  23. Blessthefall – Wake the Dead
  24. Motionless in White – Hollow Points
  25. CIVIC – Hourglass
  26. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  27. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  28. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
  29. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  30. Wingfield – Just Like You
  31. Citizen – When I Let You Down
  32. Purée – Five Dollar Stranger
  33. Provoker – It’s in my Head
  34. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  35. Arctic Monkeys – Arabella
  36. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Salt
  37. bby – Hotline
  38. Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
  39. Benison – Losing Sleep
  40. Effie – Lip Balm
  41. Smol Fish – Sweet Taste
  42. Le Shiv – Where’s My Money
  43. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – (I’m a Kadaver) Alakazam
  44. Dead Pony – Cobra
  45. Mothica – Buzzkill
  46. Turnover – Humming
  47. Blush – Are U Ok?
