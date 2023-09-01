Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-01

- Arctic Monkeys – 505
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- The Pretty Littles – Force
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow
- Starbenders – Body Talk
- Teen Mortgage – Doctor
- Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
- The Devil Wears Prada f. Dayseeker – Salt
- Of Mice & Men – Castaway
- Asking Alexandria – Let Go
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- Yonaka – By The Time You’re Reading This
- Beddy Rays – Bored
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Used to be Fun
- Jack Kays – Caffeine
- Glowing – Grand Revelations
- Mum Thinks Blue – Please Don’t Let Me Go
- D’Arcy Spiller – Curveball
- May-A – Something Familiar
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Merci, Mercy – Lonely & Horny
- Divebar Youth – Sour Taste
- San Holo f. Whethan & Selah Sol – No Place is Too Far
- The Chemical Brothers f. Beck – Skipping Like a Stone
- Aphex Twin – In a Room7 F760
- The Prodigy – Voodoo People
- Dead Pony – MK Nothing
- Upsahl – Sick Pretty Mind (Side B)
- Bludnymph – Lights Out
- Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
- Noname f. Common & Ayoni – Oblivion
- Hilltop Hoods – Laced Up
- Joey Bada$$ – World Domination
- Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
- A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
- Gnarls Barkley – Smiley Faces
- The Tullamarines – Never Do That
- 90ivy – Public Displays of Deflection
- Slow Pulp – Doubt
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Winona Fighter – Johnny’s Dead
- The Hives – Two Kinds of Trouble
- SWMRS – Heavy Rotation
- Spiritual Cramp – Nah, That Ain’t It
- Santana – Black Magic Woman
- Slowmango – Floppy Disko
- Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
