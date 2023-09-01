Hybrid Dawns: 2023-09-01

  1. Arctic Monkeys – 505
  2. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  3. The Pretty Littles – Force
  4. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow
  5. Starbenders – Body Talk
  6. Teen Mortgage – Doctor
  7. Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
  8. The Devil Wears Prada f. Dayseeker – Salt
  9. Of Mice & Men – Castaway
  10. Asking Alexandria – Let Go
  11. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  12. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  13. Yonaka – By The Time You’re Reading This
  14. Beddy Rays – Bored
  15. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Used to be Fun
  16. Jack Kays – Caffeine
  17. Glowing – Grand Revelations
  18. Mum Thinks Blue – Please Don’t Let Me Go
  19. D’Arcy Spiller – Curveball
  20. May-A – Something Familiar
  21. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  22. Merci, Mercy – Lonely & Horny
  23. Divebar Youth – Sour Taste
  24. San Holo f. Whethan & Selah Sol – No Place is Too Far
  25. The Chemical Brothers f. Beck – Skipping Like a Stone
  26. Aphex Twin – In a Room7 F760
  27. The Prodigy – Voodoo People
  28. Dead Pony – MK Nothing
  29. Upsahl – Sick Pretty Mind (Side B)
  30. Bludnymph – Lights Out
  31. Ashnikko – Miss Nectarine
  32. Noname f. Common & Ayoni – Oblivion
  33. Hilltop Hoods – Laced Up
  34. Joey Bada$$ – World Domination
  35. Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
  36. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
  37. Gnarls Barkley – Smiley Faces
  38. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
  39. 90ivy – Public Displays of Deflection
  40. Slow Pulp – Doubt
  41. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  42. Winona Fighter – Johnny’s Dead
  43. The Hives – Two Kinds of Trouble
  44. SWMRS – Heavy Rotation
  45. Spiritual Cramp – Nah, That Ain’t It
  46. Santana – Black Magic Woman
  47. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  48. Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
