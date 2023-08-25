Hybrid Dawns: 2023-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2023

  1. Passion Pit – Little Secrets
  2. Royel Otis – Adored
  3. Glass Animals – Gooey
  4. Tash Sultana – 1975
  5. Nas – The World is Yours
  6. Pez f. 360 & Hailey Cramer – The Festival Song
  7. Rejjie Snow f. Loyle Carner – 1992
  8. Mono Kiosko – Infinity Pool
  9. Dominic Fike f. Kenny Beats – Phone Numbers
  10. Vulfpeck – Funky Duck
  11. Genesis Owusu – Freak Boy
  12. Tia Gostelow – Phone Me
  13. HYBS – Dancing With my Phone
  14. Arlo Parks – Devotion
  15. The Vains – I Don’t Think So
  16. Bird Detective – BPA Free
  17. Coldwave – Buster
  18. Twine – Same Old Problems
  19. Being as an Ocean – Death Can Wait
  20. Polaris – Overflow
  21. Flangipanis – Phone Keys Smokes Wallet (Doom)
  22. Beartooth – Doubt Me
  23. Galleons – Violent Delights
  24. Dream on Dreamer – Surrender
  25. The Story So Far – Big Blind
  26. K.Flay f. Vic Fuentes – Irish Goodbye
  27. Ocean Grove – Ask for the Anthem
  28. Citizen – Hyper Trophy
  29. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  30. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  31. Summer Thieves – Bali Nights
  32. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  33. Eliza Rose f. Interplanetary Criminals – B.O.T.A (Baddest of Them All)
  34. Meduza f. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – Phone
  35. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  36. Lady Gaga f. Beyonce – Telephone
  37. Tkay Maidza f. Flume – Silent Assassin
  38. Mona Yim f. Memphis LK – Thinkin of U
  39. Chvrches – Miracle
  40. Halsey f. SUGA – Lilith
  41. Willow f. Travis Barker – Transparent Soul
  42. May-A – ifyoulikeitlikethat
  43. Benison – Losing Sleep
  44. DZ Deathrays – My Mind is Eating Me Alive
  45. The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
  46. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  47. Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-08-25

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-08-24

Current track

Title

Artist