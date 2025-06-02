Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2025

  1. The Genevieves – Adore You
  2. Draining – By Your Side
  3. Draining feat. Ariya Gabell – Roses Outside Your Room
  4. Stormy-Lou – Friends Of Mine
  5. TV Therapy – Throne
  6. Indiago – Shade
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Hold Your Horses
  8. Nick Vulture – The Times Ain’t Changing Anytime Soon
  9. Sunset Egos – Another Thing
  10. Mala Lama – Low Cut
  11. Tina & The Hams – Lost You
  12. The Buttons – Neon Mind
  13. Maquillage – Moon
  14. New Candys – Night Surfer
  15. Black Market Karma – The Sound Of Repetition
  16. The Black Lips – Wild One
  17. Ty Segall – Possession
  18. Frankie & The Witch Fingers – Gutter Priestess
  19. Pulp – Got To Have Love
  20. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  21. The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
  22. The Retreads – Misty Night
  23. Mode – The Sun
