Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2025

  1. Blowers – Chances
  2. The Man Himself – Dead And Gone
  3. The Man Himself – Extra Ordinary
  4. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  5. The Public Servants – Four O’clock Friday
  6. The Flying Squad – Rinse, Wash, Repeat
  7. The Lemonheads – Into Your Arms
  8. Throwing Muses – Not Too Soon
  9. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
  10. Chelsea Wolfe – Deranged For Rock & Roll
  11. The Runaways – Cherry Bomb
  12. Suzi Quatro – Devil Gate Drive
  13. Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
  14. Amigo The Devil – Hell And You
  15. Sigur Rós – Rafstraumur
  16. Visage – Fade To Grey
  17. Stoned Jesus – Insatiable King
  18. Sabaton – Uprising
  19. Little Birdy – Relapse
  20. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  21. Dope Lemon – Sugar Cat
  22. Rocket Science – Run Like A Gun
  23. Chancery Lane – Motorik (Live)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-05

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-05-04

Current track

Title

Artist