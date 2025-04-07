Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2025

  1. Velvet Moth – Dana Dontcha Run
  2. The Sundials – Finally Free
  3. The Sundials – Baby
  4. My Cherie – Your Mother’s Love
  5. Maisie – Morphine
  6. Astro Elevator – Dimension 7
  7. Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
  8. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  9. Placement – More A Curse
  10. Brave Mistakes – Lines Around Colour
  11. Sweeney – Love Is A Waste Of Time
  12. Mala Lama – Fly
  13. Blood Plastic – Hospital Gown
  14. Desert Eyes – Storm
  15. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  16. Clusterpuff – Shackles
  17. Johnny Seagull And The Hot Chips – Close To Me
  18. Smoked Salmon – Maybe
  19. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  20. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  21. Mass Wisteria – Same Old
  22. The Trafalgars – Davey Parker
  23. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
