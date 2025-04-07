Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-04-07

- Velvet Moth – Dana Dontcha Run
- The Sundials – Finally Free
- The Sundials – Baby
- My Cherie – Your Mother’s Love
- Maisie – Morphine
- Astro Elevator – Dimension 7
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Placement – More A Curse
- Brave Mistakes – Lines Around Colour
- Sweeney – Love Is A Waste Of Time
- Mala Lama – Fly
- Blood Plastic – Hospital Gown
- Desert Eyes – Storm
- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- Clusterpuff – Shackles
- Johnny Seagull And The Hot Chips – Close To Me
- Smoked Salmon – Maybe
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Mass Wisteria – Same Old
- The Trafalgars – Davey Parker
- Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
Reader's opinions